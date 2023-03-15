DAX 14.781 +0,3%ESt50 4.057 +0,5%TDax 3.188 +0,4%Dow 31.704 -0,5%Nas 11.452 +0,2%Bitcoin 23.407 +1,7%Euro 1,0613 +0,3%Öl 72,94 -1,8%Gold 1.926 +0,3%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

73,86 EUR +2,56 EUR +3,59 %
STU
72,42 CHF +2,03 CHF +2,88 %
BRX
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

08:56
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich des Wechsels an der Führungsspitze auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der langjährige Chef des Shop-Apotheke-Konkurrenten Doc Morris, Olaf Heinrich, scheine genau die richtige Person zu sein, um die Online-Apotheke in ihre nächste Wachstumsphase zu führen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
110,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
72,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,27%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
73,86 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,93%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
95,89 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

