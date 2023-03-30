DAX 15.610 +0,6%ESt50 4.307 +0,5%TDax 3.320 -0,1%Dow 32.859 +0,4%Nas 12.013 +0,7%Bitcoin 25.841 +0,5%Euro 1,0880 -0,3%Öl 79,42 +0,3%Gold 1.981 +0,1%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

11:31
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 110 auf 125 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Christian Salis lobte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie das Gemeinschaftsunternehmen in der Schweiz. Es erscheine höchst attraktiv und bringe Profitabilitäts- und Wertsteigerung mit sich./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 08:31 / MESZ

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2023 / 08:31 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
125,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
83,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,70%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
82,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,68%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
97,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:31 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
30.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
30.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
16.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
