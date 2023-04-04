DAX 15.558 -0,3%ESt50 4.303 -0,3%TDax 3.302 +0,3%Dow 33.402 -0,6%Nas 12.126 -0,5%Bitcoin 26.107 +1,6%Euro 1,0947 -0,1%Öl 85,38 +0,7%Gold 2.026 +0,3%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

85,30 EUR +7,14 EUR +9,14 %
STU
84,70 EUR +6,36 EUR +8,12 %
GVIE
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

09:41
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 125 auf 128 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Christian Salis sprach von ausgezeichneten Resultaten, mit denen die Online-Apotheke die Erwartungen übertroffen habe. Er sieht seine positive Einschätzung zur Aktie bestätigt. Shop Apotheke bleibt in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie sein "Top Pick" in der Konsumbranche./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2023 / 08:29 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2023 / 08:29 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
128,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
85,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
49,64%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
85,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,06%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
97,89 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

