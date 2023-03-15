Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich des Wechsels an der Führungsspitze auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Der langjährige Chef des Shop-Apotheke-Konkurrenten Doc Morris, Olaf Heinrich, scheine genau die richtige Person zu sein, um die Online-Apotheke in ihre nächste Wachstumsphase zu führen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2023 / 07:37 / MEZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SQ85NY
|4,98
|1,46
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SV3APY
|9,92
|0,73
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
110,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
72,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,27%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
75,32 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,04%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
95,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09:01
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA