DAX 15.846 +0,8%ESt50 4.328 +0,8%TDax 3.259 +0,2%Dow 33.685 -1,1%Nas 12.081 -1,1%Bitcoin 25.974 -0,2%Euro 1,1034 +0,3%Öl 73,36 -2,5%Gold 2.016 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001 Infineon 623100 Commerzbank CBK100 Lufthansa 823212 Apple 865985 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: DAX im Plus -- Lufthansa kann Verlust verringern -- Deutsche Post mit Gewinnrückgang -- TeamViewer, Porsche, Pfizer, AMD, Ford, Starbucks im Fokus
Top News
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum steigt der Euro über 1,10 US-Dollar
NYSE-Titel Wolfspeed-Aktie: ZF und Wolfspeed bauen Hightech-Forschungszentrum in Bayern
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
88,44 EUR -0,06 EUR -0,07 %
STU
86,66 CHF +1,94 CHF +2,28 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1,67 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

11:26
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 18:50 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:58 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV2R3P 4,98 1,78
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV32JH 9,91 0,90
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SV2R3P, SV32JH. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
130,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
88,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
47,23%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
88,44 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,99%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,78 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:26 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
02.05.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
28.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen