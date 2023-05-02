Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 128 auf 130 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Arzneimittelversender habe besser als erwartet abschnitten, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei in der Lage, Größe und die neue halbautomatische Lagerinfrastruktur in Ertragskraft umzuwandeln./la/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 18:50 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.05.2023 / 07:58 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SV2R3P
|4,98
|1,78
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SV32JH
|9,91
|0,90
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
130,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
88,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
47,23%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
88,44 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
46,99%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
101,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:26
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:26
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:26
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA