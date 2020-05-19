finanzen.net

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
20.05.2020 08:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 120 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Eine Analyse des deutschen Apothekenmarktes habe das Potenzial für Wachstums und Gewinnmargen der Online-Apotheke verdeutlicht, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem seien die Markteintrittsbarrieren für Konkurrenzen des Co-Marktführers in Kontinentaleuropa hoch. Ein weiterer Kurstreiber sei die baldige Einführung des E-Rezepts./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 14:27 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
91,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
30,58%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
19.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Schub für Online-Handel
Rekordhoch: Kaufempfehlung von Jefferies schiebt Shop Apotheke-Aktie wieder an
Eine Kaufempfehlung des Investmenthauses Jefferies hat den Aktien des Corona-Krisengewinners Shop Apotheke am Mittwoch Rückenwind verliehen und sie auf ein Rekordhoch geschickt.
22.03.20
Neue Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag: Corona-Crash - So handeln Sie jetzt richtig! (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
10 Einstiegschancen bei diesen Aktien (Wikifolio)
01.05.20
Megatrend Medizin: Diese Titel aus Pharma, Biotech und Ausrüster gehören ins Depot (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer in den Feierabend -- Commerzbank verkauft mBank doch nicht -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Henkel, LEG, Carl Zeiss im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Schub für Online-Handel
Rekordhoch: Kaufempfehlung von Jefferies schiebt Shop Apotheke-Aktie wieder an
Eine Kaufempfehlung des Investmenthauses Jefferies hat den Aktien des Corona-Krisengewinners Shop Apotheke am Mittwoch Rückenwind verliehen und sie auf ein Rekordhoch geschickt.
22.03.20
Neue Ausgabe von €uro am Sonntag: Corona-Crash - So handeln Sie jetzt richtig! (finanzen.net)
05.03.20
10 Einstiegschancen bei diesen Aktien (Wikifolio)
01.05.20
Megatrend Medizin: Diese Titel aus Pharma, Biotech und Ausrüster gehören ins Depot (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.04.20
DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- US-Arbeitsmarkt büßt massiv Stellen ein -- adidas braucht frisches Geld -- Tesla, PUMA, TRATON, Shop Apotheke, BNP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
DAX beendet den Handel deutlich stärker -- Dow letztlich tiefer -- Lufthansa schrumpft Flotte und schließt Germanwings -- WeWork will Softbank verklagen -- Exxon, MorphoSys, Biotest, SAP im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.04.20
Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Fed signalisiert länger anhaltende Nullzinspolitik -- Strafe gegen Wells Fargo abgemildert -- Tesla, TUI, Deutsche Post, Vonovia im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Dow letztlich schwächer -- DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer in den Feierabend -- Commerzbank verkauft mBank doch nicht -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Henkel, LEG, Carl Zeiss im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 102,17
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
60
70
80
90
100
110
120
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
120,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 102,17
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:08 Uhr Tele Columbus overweight
09:07 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
08:59 Uhr Tele Columbus Neutral
08:44 Uhr Grand City Properties Hold
08:42 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
08:37 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Equal-Weight
08:25 Uhr Fresenius overweight
07:59 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group Neutral
07:57 Uhr HSBC Underweight
07:55 Uhr Barclays overweight
07:45 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
07:44 Uhr VINCI overweight
07:40 Uhr Linde add
07:36 Uhr Lufthansa Outperform
07:33 Uhr Ryanair overweight
07:33 Uhr Diageo Underweight
07:32 Uhr LANXESS buy
07:31 Uhr Vivendi buy
07:28 Uhr GEA Hold
07:25 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
07:09 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
07:08 Uhr Continental Neutral
07:05 Uhr Ryanair Neutral
07:01 Uhr Facebook buy
06:57 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
06:47 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
19.05.20 UniCredit Conviction Buy List
19.05.20 DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Kaufen
19.05.20 EQS Group Halten
19.05.20 thyssenkrupp Verkaufen
19.05.20 Deutsche Telekom kaufen
19.05.20 Evonik overweight
19.05.20 Covestro add
19.05.20 Merck kaufen
19.05.20 Südzucker Halten
19.05.20 KWS SAAT kaufen
19.05.20 JPMorgan Chase Outperform
19.05.20 Euronext NV overweight
19.05.20 Salzgitter Halten
19.05.20 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) Halten
19.05.20 Siemens Healthineers buy
19.05.20 ArcelorMittal Outperform
19.05.20 thyssenkrupp Equal weight
19.05.20 JENOPTIK add
19.05.20 Grand City Properties kaufen
19.05.20 RWE overweight
19.05.20 E.ON overweight
19.05.20 Lufthansa Outperform
19.05.20 OSRAM Verkaufen
19.05.20 Fresenius Outperform

Top-Rankings

Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q1 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind sie aufgrund der Corona-Krise ins Homeoffice gewechselt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen