|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
91,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
30,58%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|08:01 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.05.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
