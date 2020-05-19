NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke mit "Buy" und einem Kursziel von 120 Euro in die Bewertung aufgenommen. Eine Analyse des deutschen Apothekenmarktes habe das Potenzial für Wachstums und Gewinnmargen der Online-Apotheke verdeutlicht, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Zudem seien die Markteintrittsbarrieren für Konkurrenzen des Co-Marktführers in Kontinentaleuropa hoch. Ein weiterer Kurstreiber sei die baldige Einführung des E-Rezepts./mis/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 14:27 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2020 / 19:00 / ET



