|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
129,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,55%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
128,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
153,14 €
|KW 20/37: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
|KW 20/37: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
