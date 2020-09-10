NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf ein Gesetzesvorhaben zur Stärkung von Vor-Ort-Apotheken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Ein Verbot oder eine Beschränkung von Boni und Rabatten würde Wachstumsaussichten für die Shop Apotheke erheblich belasten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einer Entscheidung des Bundestags hierzu bis Ende November./bek/tih