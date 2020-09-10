finanzen.net

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

11.09.2020 15:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf ein Gesetzesvorhaben zur Stärkung von Vor-Ort-Apotheken auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Ein Verbot oder eine Beschränkung von Boni und Rabatten würde Wachstumsaussichten für die Shop Apotheke erheblich belasten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte rechnet mit einer Entscheidung des Bundestags hierzu bis Ende November./bek/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.09.2020 / 08:30 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+19,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,64%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
155,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,64%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

