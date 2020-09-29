finanzen.net
05.10.2020 09:21

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Die Eckdaten der Onlineapotheke für das dritte Quartal zeigten anhaltend starkes Wachstum, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer ersten Reaktion am Montag./ag/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.10.2020 / 02:07 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
162,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-26,20%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
158,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-24,34%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
151,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-4,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,56%
Ø Kursziel: 151,38
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Warburg Research
139,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
155,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -4,56%
Ø Kursziel: 151,38
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

