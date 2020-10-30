|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
120,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
158,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,43%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
160,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-25,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
152,00 €
|09:21 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:18 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|09:17 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|09:17 Uhr
|GEA Neutral
|09:15 Uhr
|LANXESS Sell
|09:15 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal buy
|09:13 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|09:12 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|09:11 Uhr
|ING Group overweight
|09:10 Uhr
|LANXESS add
|08:54 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|08:50 Uhr
|ING Group buy
|08:49 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Neutral
|08:47 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|08:46 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|08:45 Uhr
|Swiss Re overweight
|08:43 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
|08:42 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
|08:40 Uhr
|Verizon overweight
|08:36 Uhr
|S&T buy
|08:35 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|08:34 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) buy
|08:33 Uhr
|E.ON Hold
|08:32 Uhr
|Hannover Rück buy
|08:32 Uhr
|Tele Columbus Sell
|08:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|07:48 Uhr
|Brenntag overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|RWE overweight
|07:47 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|07:30 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|07:18 Uhr
|Fraport Underweight
|06:56 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|06:54 Uhr
|Brenntag buy
|06:53 Uhr
|Zalando Outperform
|04.11.20
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|04.11.20
|alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
|04.11.20
|HSBC buy
|04.11.20
|Barclays Neutral
|04.11.20
|Zalando buy
|04.11.20
|DWS Group overweight
|04.11.20
|BMW overweight
|04.11.20
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|04.11.20
|Merck Neutral
|04.11.20
|FUCHS PETROLUB Verkaufen
|04.11.20
|Vonovia Halten
|04.11.20
|Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|04.11.20
|Zalando Neutral
|04.11.20
|Fresenius Medical Care Conviction Buy List
|04.11.20
|KRONES kaufen
|04.11.20
|Fraport Halten
|04.11.20
|Boeing Neutral
