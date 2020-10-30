  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

160,40EUR
+10,00EUR
+6,65%
10:39:51
STU
05.11.2020 09:21

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 120 Euro belassen. Auf den ersten Blick habe es nach den zuvor bekannten Eckdaten keine größeren Überraschungen mehr gegeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Als nennenswert erachtete der Experte den angehobenen Ausblick für den Umsatz und die operative Marge./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 01:16 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 01:16 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
120,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
158,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-24,43%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
160,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-25,19%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
152,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-5,24%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,24%
Ø Kursziel: 152,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Warburg Research
139,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -5,24%
Ø Kursziel: 152,00
