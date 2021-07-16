  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

134,30EUR
+4,60EUR
+3,55%
09:28:52
BMN
Hier für 0 Euro handeln mit
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.07.2021 08:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 175 auf 201 Euro angehoben. Im aktuellen Kurs des Online-Medikamentenanbieters seien nun alle bestehenden Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten eingepreist, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis sei wieder attraktiv und die Aktie biete eine günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit./mf/edh

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.07.2021 / 14:51 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.07.2021 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
201,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
132,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,70%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
134,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,00%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
196,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
14.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
14.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
08.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+46,64%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,64%
Ø Kursziel: 196,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
105,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
215,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Baader Bank
155,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +46,64%
Ø Kursziel: 196,50
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:31 Uhr Daimler Outperform
08:30 Uhr HSBC Buy
08:30 Uhr Barclays Buy
07:53 Uhr Iberdrola SA Buy
07:51 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
07:50 Uhr Flutter Entertainment Outperform
07:45 Uhr Software Buy
07:44 Uhr ASML NV Buy
07:44 Uhr Allianz Buy
07:33 Uhr SAP Buy
07:31 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
07:29 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
07:27 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
05:59 Uhr aifinyo Kaufen
21.07.21 easyJet Neutral
21.07.21 Novartis Market-Perform
21.07.21 Holcim Buy
21.07.21 HeidelbergCement Sell
21.07.21 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
21.07.21 Iberdrola SA Neutral
21.07.21 TAKKT Halten
21.07.21 Novartis Market-Perform
21.07.21 Daimler Overweight
21.07.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
21.07.21 K+S Halten
21.07.21 Iberdrola SA Buy
21.07.21 Akzo Nobel Buy
21.07.21 METRO (St.) Equal Weight
21.07.21 ASML NV Overweight
21.07.21 Software Neutral
21.07.21 Iberdrola SA Neutral
21.07.21 Sartorius vz. Overweight
21.07.21 Akzo Nobel Neutral
21.07.21 Novartis Underweight
21.07.21 UBS Outperform
21.07.21 UBS Underweight
21.07.21 Sartorius vz. Sell
21.07.21 Alstom Buy
21.07.21 Kone Outperform
21.07.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
21.07.21 Santander Outperform
21.07.21 Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
21.07.21 Kone Sell
21.07.21 UniCredit Outperform
21.07.21 Iberdrola SA Buy
21.07.21 KRONES Hold
21.07.21 Netflix Outperform
21.07.21 SAP Halten
21.07.21 Software Buy
21.07.21 Volvo (B) Sell

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 28 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Brokerage
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen