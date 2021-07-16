NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke von "Hold" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 175 auf 201 Euro angehoben. Im aktuellen Kurs des Online-Medikamentenanbieters seien nun alle bestehenden Risiken und Unwägbarkeiten eingepreist, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhältnis sei wieder attraktiv und die Aktie biete eine günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit./mf/edh