|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
75,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
124,87%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
78,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
115,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,78 €
