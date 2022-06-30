  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Gut versichert im Eigenheim - Erfahren Sie hier mehr zur Risikolebensversicherung +++-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

78,96EUR
-6,44EUR
-7,54%
16:44:53
XETRA
75,60EUR
-9,94EUR
-11,62%
09:58:34
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
04.07.2022 15:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke vor Halbjahreszahlen von 201 auf 170 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sei erfolgreich darin, stets ein stabiles Wachstum mit verschreibungsfreien Medikamenten zu erzielen - auch in einem herausfordernden Umfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Profitabilität sollte sich im zweiten Quartal gegenüber dem Jahresauftakt nochmals verbessert haben. Die langfristige Wachstumsstory sei intakt. Mit dem E-Rezept komme ein Treiber hinzu./tih/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SH5UMN 4,73
1,68
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SH6480 8,78
0,91
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH5UMN, SH6480. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 08:02 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
170,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
75,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
124,87%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
78,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
115,30%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
126,78 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.06.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
07.06.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
06.06.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
02.06.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+60,56%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +60,56%
Ø Kursziel: 126,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Warburg Research
144,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +60,56%
Ø Kursziel: 126,78
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:25 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
15:15 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Underweight
15:14 Uhr HSBC Neutral
15:07 Uhr Eni Buy
15:06 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
15:03 Uhr SAP Buy
14:59 Uhr LANXESS Add
14:58 Uhr TotalEnergies Buy
14:57 Uhr Sixt Buy
14:56 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
14:43 Uhr BP Conviction Buy List
14:01 Uhr Aroundtown SA Neutral
13:49 Uhr Zalando Equal-weight
13:43 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
13:34 Uhr Linde Buy
13:34 Uhr Scout24 Outperform
13:34 Uhr Nordex Neutral
13:34 Uhr Inditex Outperform
13:33 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
13:33 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
13:26 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
13:21 Uhr Tesla Buy
13:17 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:17 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:16 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
13:16 Uhr LANXESS Buy
13:15 Uhr Evonik Buy
13:15 Uhr Covestro Neutral
12:51 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:50 Uhr Tesla Buy
12:49 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
12:49 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
12:48 Uhr Yara International ASA Neutral
12:48 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:47 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:46 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Buy
12:33 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
12:32 Uhr HSBC Outperform
12:31 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
12:30 Uhr Alstom Overweight
12:30 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
12:29 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
12:29 Uhr ASML NV Overweight
12:29 Uhr Infineon Neutral
12:28 Uhr Glencore Overweight
12:28 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
11:22 Uhr Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
11:03 Uhr Beiersdorf Buy
11:02 Uhr Henkel vz. Buy
10:15 Uhr mic Kaufen

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen