NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach Quartalseckdaten auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe in einem schwierigen Marktumfeld ordentlich abgeschnitten und seine Erwartungen knapp übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie dürfte positiv darauf reagieren./gl/edh