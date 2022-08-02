|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
170,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
98,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
72,27%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
93,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
129,75 €
|12:46 Uhr
|12:46 Uhr
|12:46 Uhr
|12:01 Uhr
|AXA Neutral
|12:00 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|11:59 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|11:59 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|11:58 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|11:58 Uhr
|TeamViewer Buy
|11:57 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|11:57 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|11:57 Uhr
|PUMA Buy
|11:57 Uhr
|KRONES Buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|11:56 Uhr
|Commerzbank Hold
|11:55 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|11:55 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|11:55 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|11:54 Uhr
|KRONES Buy
|11:53 Uhr
|KION GROUP Underperform
|11:53 Uhr
|Lufthansa Underperform
|11:24 Uhr
|Swiss Re Outperform
|11:24 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|GRENKE Hold
|11:23 Uhr
|AXA Buy
|11:23 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|11:22 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|11:18 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|11:11 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|10:55 Uhr
|BP Buy
|10:55 Uhr
|Zur Rose Sell
|10:54 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Stabilus Buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|10:44 Uhr
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|10:43 Uhr
|Vossloh Hold
|10:32 Uhr
|RATIONAL Underperform
|10:31 Uhr
|BMW Buy
|10:31 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Add
|10:30 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|10:29 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|10:29 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|10:28 Uhr
|AUTO1 Underweight
|10:27 Uhr
|Infineon Neutral
|10:26 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|09:32 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|09:30 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|09:30 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
|09:30 Uhr
|AUTO1 Outperform
|09:29 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
