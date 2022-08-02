  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

93,28EUR
-4,82EUR
-4,91%
13:05:10
STU
98,68EUR
+2,20EUR
+2,28%
02.08.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

03.08.2022 12:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Quartalszahlen hätten nur wenig Neues gegenüber den vorab veröffentlichten Eckdaten ergeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Fokus liege auf Nachrichten zur Einführung des E-Rezepts und hier insbesondere den Gematik-Qualitätskriterien für die Erweiterung der ersten Testregion./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2022 / 02:04 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2022 / 02:04 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
170,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
98,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
72,27%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
93,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,25%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
129,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
19.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
12.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+39,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,10%
Ø Kursziel: 129,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +39,10%
Ø Kursziel: 129,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

