NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 170 Euro belassen. Die endgültigen Quartalszahlen hätten nur wenig Neues gegenüber den vorab veröffentlichten Eckdaten ergeben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Der Fokus liege auf Nachrichten zur Einführung des E-Rezepts und hier insbesondere den Gematik-Qualitätskriterien für die Erweiterung der ersten Testregion./ag/bek