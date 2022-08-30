NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 170 auf 140 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Martin Comtesse und einige Kollegen zogen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Strategiestudie zu mittelgroßen Werten aus dem deutschsprachigen Raum ein Fazit der Berichtssaison zum Halbjahr. Angesichts der sich abzeichnenden Rezessionsrisiken sowie der stark gestiegenen Fremdkapitalkosten nehmen sie eine generell vorsichtigere Haltung ein. Shop Apotheke sei ein Wert mit Potenzial für eine sich aufhellende Anlegerstimmung./tih/edh