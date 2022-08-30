  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

56,52EUR
-0,26EUR
-0,46%
10:30:06
STU
57,16EUR
-2,12EUR
-3,58%
30.08.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

31.08.2022 10:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 170 auf 140 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Martin Comtesse und einige Kollegen zogen in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Strategiestudie zu mittelgroßen Werten aus dem deutschsprachigen Raum ein Fazit der Berichtssaison zum Halbjahr. Angesichts der sich abzeichnenden Rezessionsrisiken sowie der stark gestiegenen Fremdkapitalkosten nehmen sie eine generell vorsichtigere Haltung ein. Shop Apotheke sei ein Wert mit Potenzial für eine sich aufhellende Anlegerstimmung./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.08.2022 / 15:56 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.08.2022 / 19:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
55,96 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
150,18%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
56,52 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
147,70%
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
120,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+112,31%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +112,31%
Ø Kursziel: 120,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +112,31%
Ø Kursziel: 120,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

