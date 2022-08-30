|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
55,96 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
150,18%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
56,52 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
147,70%
|
Analyst Name:
Martin Comtesse
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
120,00 €
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:35 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|09:34 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|09:33 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|09:33 Uhr
|BMW Outperform
|09:32 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|09:31 Uhr
|Kontron Buy
|09:31 Uhr
|CANCOM Buy
|09:30 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|09:29 Uhr
|Nordex Buy
|09:28 Uhr
|Medios Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|Nagarro Buy
|09:26 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Buy
|09:23 Uhr
|Bechtle Buy
|09:22 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|09:22 Uhr
|ZEAL Network Buy
|09:21 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|09:20 Uhr
|Vossloh Hold
|09:19 Uhr
|SMA Solar Hold
|09:19 Uhr
|Siltronic Buy
|09:19 Uhr
|PVA TePla Buy
|09:18 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|09:18 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|09:17 Uhr
|ENCAVIS Hold
|09:17 Uhr
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|09:16 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|09:13 Uhr
|Basler Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|ATOSS Software Hold
|08:59 Uhr
|adesso Buy
|08:57 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|08:52 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|08:51 Uhr
|ASOS Buy
|08:17 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|08:09 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|08:07 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|08:05 Uhr
|BP Outperform
|07:52 Uhr
|Fraport Underperform
|07:47 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|07:44 Uhr
|Sixt Hold
|06:28 Uhr
|Delignit Kaufen
|30.08.22
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|30.08.22
|Peach Property Group Kaufen
|30.08.22
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|30.08.22
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|30.08.22
|3U Kaufen
|30.08.22
|Aroundtown SA Buy
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|30.08.22
|E.ON Buy
|30.08.22
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|30.08.22
|TotalEnergies Sector Perform
|30.08.22
|Pfizer Equal Weight
|2. Quartal 2022: Das Depot von The Big Short-Investor Michael Burry Depot aufgeräumt
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 34 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan