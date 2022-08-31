|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
40,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
242,55%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
42,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
232,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
116,14 €
|17:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|17:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18:15 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Reduce
|16:42 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|16:31 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Sector Perform
|16:12 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Buy
|15:56 Uhr
|BAT Outperform
|15:56 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|15:55 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|15:53 Uhr
|Vonovia Kaufen
|14:47 Uhr
|UBM Development Kaufen
|13:54 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Danone Sell
|13:43 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|13:42 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|13:39 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|13:38 Uhr
|Schneider Electric Underperform
|13:38 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
|13:37 Uhr
|Siemens Underperform
|13:36 Uhr
|KION GROUP Underperform
|13:35 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|13:30 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
|13:27 Uhr
|Vonovia Conviction Buy List
|11:42 Uhr
|Nokia Outperform
|11:33 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|11:21 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|11:13 Uhr
|Nike Overweight
|11:10 Uhr
|TotalEnergies Overweight
|11:07 Uhr
|Vonovia Equal Weight
|11:01 Uhr
|BASF Sell
|11:00 Uhr
|ArcelorMittal Overweight
|10:59 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|10:58 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|10:57 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|10:56 Uhr
|Ceconomy St. Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|Commerzbank Buy
|10:54 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel Hold
|10:51 Uhr
|Givaudan Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|10:36 Uhr
|Varta Hold
|10:36 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|10:24 Uhr
|MorphoSys Neutral
|09:32 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|08:33 Uhr
|Swiss Re Outperform
|08:32 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|08:32 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
|08:27 Uhr
|Hypoport Buy
|08:14 Uhr
|Vonovia Outperform
|07:50 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Outperform
|07:26 Uhr
|Renault Buy
|07:14 Uhr
|Delivery Hero Outperform
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan