NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sollte mit einem soliden Wachstum und verbesserten Margen zu überzeugen wissen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte der Aktie einen Schub nach oben geben./edh/he