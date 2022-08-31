  • Suche
28.09.2022 17:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sollte mit einem soliden Wachstum und verbesserten Margen zu überzeugen wissen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dies dürfte der Aktie einen Schub nach oben geben./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.09.2022 / 10:24 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.09.2022 / 10:24 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
40,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
242,55%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
42,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
232,15%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
116,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

17:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
23.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
19.08.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+175,55%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +175,55%
Ø Kursziel: 116,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
90
100
110
120
130
140
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
78,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
146,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
104,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
140,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +175,55%
Ø Kursziel: 116,14
Aktuelle Analysen

18:15 Uhr HUGO BOSS Reduce
16:42 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
16:31 Uhr TotalEnergies Sector Perform
16:12 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
15:56 Uhr BAT Outperform
15:56 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
15:55 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
15:53 Uhr Vonovia Kaufen
14:47 Uhr UBM Development Kaufen
13:54 Uhr Unilever Neutral
13:51 Uhr Vonovia Buy
13:46 Uhr Danone Sell
13:43 Uhr Zurich Insurance Neutral
13:42 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
13:39 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
13:38 Uhr Schneider Electric Underperform
13:38 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Outperform
13:37 Uhr Siemens Underperform
13:36 Uhr KION GROUP Underperform
13:35 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
13:30 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Buy
13:27 Uhr Vonovia Conviction Buy List
11:42 Uhr Nokia Outperform
11:33 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
11:21 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
11:13 Uhr Nike Overweight
11:10 Uhr TotalEnergies Overweight
11:07 Uhr Vonovia Equal Weight
11:01 Uhr BASF Sell
11:00 Uhr ArcelorMittal Overweight
10:59 Uhr Allianz Buy
10:58 Uhr Akzo Nobel Buy
10:57 Uhr Givaudan Sell
10:56 Uhr Ceconomy St. Hold
10:54 Uhr Commerzbank Buy
10:54 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
10:51 Uhr Givaudan Hold
10:50 Uhr Roche Hold
10:36 Uhr Varta Hold
10:36 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
10:24 Uhr MorphoSys Neutral
09:32 Uhr KION GROUP Buy
08:33 Uhr Swiss Re Outperform
08:32 Uhr Hannover Rück Neutral
08:32 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
08:27 Uhr Hypoport Buy
08:14 Uhr Vonovia Outperform
07:50 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Outperform
07:26 Uhr Renault Buy
07:14 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform

