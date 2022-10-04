NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe in einem schwierigen Umfeld mit einer soliden Geschäftsentwicklung seine Schätzungen ein wenig übertroffen und bei der Profitabilität positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/tih