|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
49,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
180,62%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
46,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
204,28%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
114,86 €
|08:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.09.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.09.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:30 Uhr
|Nagarro Buy
|08:17 Uhr
|Siltronic Buy
|08:13 Uhr
|Nordex Buy
|08:05 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|07:59 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|07:33 Uhr
|Sanofi Overweight
|07:31 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Underweight
|07:29 Uhr
|AUTO1 Overweight
|07:28 Uhr
|Alstom Overweight
|07:09 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
|06:30 Uhr
|Pyrum Innovations Kaufen
|06:28 Uhr
|LOréal Overweight
|06:26 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|04.10.22
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|04.10.22
|HSBC Neutral
|04.10.22
|Air Liquide Neutral
|04.10.22
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|04.10.22
|Sanofi Buy
|04.10.22
|Tesla Kaufen
|04.10.22
|Henkel vz. Halten
|04.10.22
|KION GROUP Buy
|04.10.22
|United Internet Kaufen
|04.10.22
|Roche Hold
|04.10.22
|Brenntag Buy
|04.10.22
|Roche Neutral
|04.10.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|04.10.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|04.10.22
|Deutsche Post Outperform
|04.10.22
|Ryanair Outperform
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|04.10.22
|easyJet Outperform
|04.10.22
|Air France-KLM Underperform
|04.10.22
|Lufthansa Underperform
|04.10.22
|Nagarro Buy
|04.10.22
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|04.10.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|04.10.22
|Orsted Hold
|04.10.22
|Amazon Buy
|04.10.22
|HORNBACH Buy
|04.10.22
|adidas Sell
|04.10.22
|Akzo Nobel Buy
|04.10.22
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Conviction Buy List
|04.10.22
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|04.10.22
|LANXESS Buy
|04.10.22
|AUTO1 Buy
|04.10.22
|Vodafone Group Buy
|04.10.22
|1&1 Hold
|04.10.22
|Unilever Buy
|04.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|04.10.22
|Gerresheimer Buy
