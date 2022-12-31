Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke in einem Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die am 7. März anstehenden Kennziffern zum Schlussviertel 2022 dürften die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Profitabilität sollte im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gestiegen sein. Angesichts der intakten langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten und dem potenziellen Kurstreiber E-Rezept in Deutschland bleibt er bei seiner Kaufempfehlung./edh/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
45,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
207,62%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
205,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
