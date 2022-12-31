DAX 14.043 +0,9%ESt50 3.845 +1,4%TDax 2.903 -0,6%Dow 33.147 -0,2%Nas 10.466 -0,1%Bitcoin 15.672 +1,8%Euro 1,0668 -0,3%Öl 85,99 +4,5%Gold 1.824 +0,0%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus Erster Handelstag 2023: DAX in Grün - über 14.000 Punkten -- Kein Handel an US-Börsen -- Russland friert wohl Linde-Vermögenswerte ein -- Deutsche Bank, Rheinmetall, Airbus, Sartorius, RWE im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus EnBW-Aktie dreht ins Minus: EnBW fährt Atomkraftwerk Neckarwestheim für kurze Zeit herunter
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft Trotz Exportrekord: Handelsdefizit der Türkei schnellte 2022 hoch
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank AG 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NEL ASA A0B733 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Apple Inc. 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa AG 823212 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
45,79 EUR +1,33 EUR +2,99 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
46,12 EUR +1,86 EUR +4,20 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
CHX
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

15:21 - Jefferies & Company Inc.
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke in einem Ausblick auf das vierte Quartal 2022 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die am 7. März anstehenden Kennziffern zum Schlussviertel 2022 dürften die Jahresziele der Online-Apotheke bestätigen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick. Die Profitabilität sollte im Vergleich zum ersten Halbjahr gestiegen sein. Angesichts der intakten langfristigen Wachstumsaussichten und dem potenziellen Kurstreiber E-Rezept in Deutschland bleibt er bei seiner Kaufempfehlung./edh/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.01.2023 / 07:53 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ3XL9 4,88 0,95
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ545U 9,52 0,49
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ3XL9, SQ545U. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
45,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
207,62%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
45,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
205,74%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
01.12.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
15.11.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen