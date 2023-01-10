DAX 14.893 +0,8%ESt50 4.089 +0,8%TDax 3.149 +1,8%Dow 33.704 +0,6%Nas 10.743 +1,0%Bitcoin 16.254 +0,1%Euro 1,0742 +0,1%Öl 80,48 +1,1%Gold 1.885 +0,4%
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren!
Top News
Heute im Fokus DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins -- TeamViewer im 4. Quartal über Erwartungen -- Tesla will Gigafactory deutlich ausbauen -- Apple, RWE, Bayer, Uniper im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus CropEnergies-Aktie bricht ein: Südzucker-Tochter CropEnergies gibt Details zu Prognose
Marktberichte DAX wieder auf Kurs: Jahresanfangsrally setzt sich am Mittwoch fort
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Öl Euro US-Dollar Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T CureVac A2P71U Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Deutsche Telekom AG 555750 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz. 766403 Apple Inc. 865985 Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
58,14 EUR +0,56 EUR +0,97 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
STU
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
58,38 EUR +1,29 EUR +2,25 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
BTE
BAE
BER
BMN
BRX
BTE
CHX
DUS
FSE
GVIE
HAM
HAN
L&S
MUN
NASO
XETRA
STU
TGT
XQTX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

09:46 - Jefferies & Company Inc.
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen zum vierten Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ein starkes Zahlenwerk vorgelegt und damit die Markterwartungen getroffen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 01:52 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.01.2023 / 01:52 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ7EC2 4,94 1,19
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SQ681K 9,50 0,62
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SQ7EC2, SQ681K. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
57,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
144,16%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
58,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
140,80%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,38 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:46 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09:46 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
09.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
04.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
02.01.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen