Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die schon vorab veröffentlichten Umsatzzahlen der Online-Apotheke hätten nicht überrascht, der Fokus liege auf dem überraschend hohen bereinigten operativen Ergebnis (Ebitda) sowie auf dem sehr starken Ausblick auf den freien Barmittelzufluss 2023. Dieser sollte Aufwärtsdruck auf die Konsensschätzungen ausüben, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 01:26 / E
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 01:26 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
75,36 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
85,77%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
77,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
81,82%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:56
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|23.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|17.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA