Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

08:06
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke könne mit einem zweistelligen organischen Wachstum, einer soliden Bilanz und deutlichen Margensteigerungen Marktanteile gewinnen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Regulatorischer Rückenwind und erwartet starke Zahlen zum ersten Quartal sollten als Kurstreiber für eine weitere Aufwertung fungieren. Die Aktie ist sein "Top Pick" unter den Werten mit kleiner und mittelgroßer Kapitalisierung./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2023 / 15:19 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.03.2023 / 20:00 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
74,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
88,43%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
74,22 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
88,63%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
95,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

