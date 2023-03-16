DAX 15.481 +1,0%ESt50 4.276 +1,1%TDax 3.299 +1,2%Dow 32.718 +1,0%Nas 11.926 +1,8%Bitcoin 26.308 +0,6%Euro 1,0863 +0,2%Öl 78,80 +0,7%Gold 1.967 +0,2%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

78,28 EUR +2,66 EUR +3,52 %
STU
78,00 EUR +2,50 EUR +3,31 %
GVIE
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

11:41
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Partnerschaft mit Galenica im Schweizer Markt biete attraktive Cross-Selling-Chancen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
140,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
78,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
77,85%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
78,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
78,85%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
95,89 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:41 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:31 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
16.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
16.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
16.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
