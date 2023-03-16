Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Partnerschaft mit Galenica im Schweizer Markt biete attraktive Cross-Selling-Chancen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Donnerstag in einer ersten Reaktion./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.03.2023 / 02:59 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SQ9ZBV
|4,90
|1,62
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
|Long
|SV3UNK
|9,96
|0,80
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
78,72 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
77,85%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
78,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
78,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
95,89 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|11:41
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:31
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|16.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.03.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.02.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA