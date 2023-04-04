Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe auf allen Ebenen stark abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2023 / 02:14 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2023 / 02:14 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
140,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
85,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,67%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
85,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
97,89 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
