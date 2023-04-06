Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 140 auf 150 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Potenzial des jüngst angekündigten Schweizer Gemeinschaftsunternehmens sei noch nicht ausreichend im Kurs eingepreist, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2023 / 17:33 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2023 / 19:01 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
150,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
89,74 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
67,15%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
89,42 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
67,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
101,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|12:51
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|05.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.04.23
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
