Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

89,42 EUR +2,60 EUR +2,99 %
STU
89,88 EUR +2,88 EUR +3,31 %
GVIE
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Jefferies & Company Inc.

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:51
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 140 auf 150 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Potenzial des jüngst angekündigten Schweizer Gemeinschaftsunternehmens sei noch nicht ausreichend im Kurs eingepreist, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.04.2023 / 17:33 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2023 / 19:01 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
150,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
89,74 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
67,15%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
89,42 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
67,75%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

12:51 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
06.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
05.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
05.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

