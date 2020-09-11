|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
152,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,98%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
153,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,23%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
153,14 €
|11:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.20
