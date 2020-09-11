finanzen.net
Lernen Sie von den Besten - in unseren täglichen Live Webinaren mit Deutschlands besten Daytradern. Trading birgt Risiken.-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

153,20EUR
-0,20EUR
-0,13%
13:15:06
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.09.2020 11:31

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einer Investorenkonferenz auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Trend steigender Nutzerzahlen dürfte sich im dritten Quartal fortsetzen, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie unter Berufung auf Aussagen des Finanzchefs Jasper Edenhorst. Die Internet-basierte Medikamentenhändler sei zudem gut gerüstet für digitale Verschreibungen./bek/ag

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB81AU 3,84
4,01
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB88HN 7,22
2,15
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB81AU, SB88HN. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.09.2020 / 08:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
152,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
153,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,23%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
153,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-0,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,04%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
155,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,04%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:07 Uhr Novartis Conviction Buy List
11:45 Uhr Tesla buy
11:28 Uhr Tesla Neutral
11:27 Uhr Kone Sell
11:27 Uhr Philips overweight
11:25 Uhr TUI Sell
11:23 Uhr Nike Hold
11:21 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
11:20 Uhr Fresenius buy
11:19 Uhr Siemens Healthineers Equal weight
11:18 Uhr Covestro Sell
10:55 Uhr TUI Equal weight
10:54 Uhr Nike buy
10:53 Uhr Aroundtown SA buy
10:51 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
10:50 Uhr ams buy
10:49 Uhr Stabilus buy
10:49 Uhr Gerresheimer buy
10:49 Uhr Deutsche Telekom buy
10:48 Uhr BVB (Borussia Dortmund) buy
10:48 Uhr Symrise Hold
10:48 Uhr Dürr buy
10:47 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold
10:47 Uhr Fresenius buy
10:47 Uhr Zalando Sell
10:46 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
10:46 Uhr Varta buy
10:45 Uhr Siemens Healthineers buy
10:45 Uhr Dermapharm buy
10:45 Uhr TAKKT buy
10:44 Uhr Befesa buy
10:44 Uhr Tesla Neutral
10:42 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
10:41 Uhr Airbus Hold
10:41 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB buy
10:40 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
10:40 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Hold
10:07 Uhr Lufthansa Verkaufen
09:11 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
07:53 Uhr Kone Hold
07:44 Uhr Fresenius overweight
07:36 Uhr SMA Solar buy
07:30 Uhr PUMA Outperform
07:30 Uhr adidas Outperform
07:08 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
07:07 Uhr Nike Conviction Buy List
06:51 Uhr Philips Neutral
06:50 Uhr Deutsche Bank Neutral
06:29 Uhr Ströer Neutral
22.09.20 Deutsche Telekom buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 38 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit den staatlichen Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen