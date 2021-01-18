  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

176,80EUR
+7,80EUR
+4,62%
14:35:53
STU
20.01.2021 12:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 170 auf 205 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Nach den unerwartet starken Umsatzzahlen der Online-Apotheke für das vierte Quartal habe er seine Erlösprognosen für die Jahre 2021 bis 2023 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie bleibe auch für 2021 einer der Berenberg-Top-Werte unter den mittelgroßen Unternehmen aus der DACH-Region (Deutschland, Österreich, Schweiz)./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2021 / 17:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
205,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
178,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
15,17%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
176,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,95%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
179,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+1,67%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,67%
Ø Kursziel: 179,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +1,67%
Ø Kursziel: 179,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

