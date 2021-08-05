  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

123,10EUR
+2,00EUR
+1,65%
10:07:57
STU
WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747
06.08.2021 09:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Nach der Gewinnwarnung Ende Juli habe ihn die Ebitda-Marge positiv überrascht, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie nach dem Zwischenbericht. Die Logistikprobleme ließen nach./ag/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.08.2021 / 05:40 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
215,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
122,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
75,22%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
123,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
74,65%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
196,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
23.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
23.07.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+59,63%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +59,63%
Ø Kursziel: 196,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
105,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Baader Bank
155,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
215,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +59,63%
Ø Kursziel: 196,50
