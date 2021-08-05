|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
215,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
122,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
75,22%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
123,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
74,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
196,50 €
|09:16 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|23.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|23.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:48 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Outperform
|08:41 Uhr
|adidas Sector Perform
|08:40 Uhr
|ING Group Overweight
|08:39 Uhr
|Allianz Overweight
|08:39 Uhr
|WPP 2012 Neutral
|08:34 Uhr
|Euronext NV Outperform
|08:33 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Outperform
|08:28 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
|08:28 Uhr
|HelloFresh Buy
|08:27 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|08:26 Uhr
|Covestro Underweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Zalando Overweight
|08:23 Uhr
|Covestro Add
|08:23 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|07:57 Uhr
|Bayer Equal Weight
|07:56 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|07:47 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|07:46 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|07:45 Uhr
|Fresenius Buy
|07:16 Uhr
|Commerzbank Hold
|07:14 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Hold
|07:14 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|07:13 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|07:13 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|07:11 Uhr
|Continental Buy
|07:09 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Hold
|07:08 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|07:07 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|07:06 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|07:04 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|07:04 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Overweight
|07:03 Uhr
|Merck Overweight
|06:49 Uhr
|HelloFresh Underperform
|06:44 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|06:31 Uhr
|Merck Market-Perform
|05.08.21
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|05.08.21
|Beiersdorf Neutral
|05.08.21
|METRO (St.) Add
|05.08.21
|Zalando Outperform
|05.08.21
|Siemens Outperform
|05.08.21
|adidas Buy
|05.08.21
|1&1 Neutral
|05.08.21
|United Internet Neutral
|05.08.21
|Allianz Buy
|05.08.21
|HelloFresh Neutral
|05.08.21
|Allianz Overweight
|05.08.21
|ElringKlinger Verkaufen
|05.08.21
|Zalando Neutral
|05.08.21
|HelloFresh Buy
|05.08.21
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Kaufen
