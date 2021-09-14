|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
215,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
143,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
50,24%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
142,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,88%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
176,44 €
|15:26 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.09.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.09.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add
|Baader Bank
|06.08.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
