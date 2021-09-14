  • Suche
Die globalen Wachstumsmöglichkeiten für FinTechs erscheinen enorm. Erfahren Sie, wie Sie als Anleger am FinTech-Markt partizipieren könnten.-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

142,50EUR
-6,00EUR
-4,04%
16:07:41
XETRA
145,60EUR
-3,10EUR
-2,08%
09:12:23
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

mehr Daten anzeigen
22.09.2021 15:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke anlässlich der "German Corporate Conference" der Privatbank auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke sei vertreten worden durch Konzernchef Stefan Feltens and Finanzchef Jasper Eenhorst, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Diskutiert worden sei über mögliche Verzögerungen bei der Einführung der elektronischen Rezepte in Deutschland./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2021 / 08:51 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
215,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
143,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,24%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
142,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
50,88%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
176,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.09.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
01.09.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Add Baader Bank
06.08.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+23,82%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,82%
Ø Kursziel: 176,44
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
180,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Baader Bank
140,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
93,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
215,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +23,82%
Ø Kursziel: 176,44
