finanzen.net
Investieren wie Warren Buffett? Erfahren Sie jetzt, wie Sie in den Solactive Omaha Alpha Index investieren könnten.-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

129,80EUR
-1,20EUR
-0,92%
17:15:11
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
10.09.2020 15:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke mit Blick auf die bevorstehende Einführung des E-Rezepts und Spekulationen über eine Fusion mit der Konkurrentin Zur Rose auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 192 Euro belassen. Dass der Vorstandschef von Zur Rose gesagt habe, eine Fusion sei kein Thema für ihn, überrasche nicht, schrieb Analyst Olivier Calvet in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB40K7 4,98
2,64
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB81AU 7,78
1,70
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB40K7, SB81AU. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
192,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
127,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
50,23%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
129,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,92%
Analyst Name:
Olivier Calvet 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
153,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

15:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
20.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Kepler Cheuvreux
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.08.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.07.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+17,98%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,98%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
155,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,98%
Ø Kursziel: 153,14
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:18 Uhr Peugeot buy
15:04 Uhr Deutsche Telekom kaufen
14:28 Uhr freenet Sell
14:22 Uhr Alstom buy
14:19 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
14:17 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
13:03 Uhr Corestate Capital buy
12:20 Uhr Rio Tinto Underperform
12:15 Uhr thyssenkrupp Outperform
11:49 Uhr Corestate Capital add
11:48 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) overweight
11:47 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
11:46 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
11:38 Uhr ASML NV overweight
11:38 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen overweight
11:37 Uhr Vonovia overweight
11:36 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
11:34 Uhr Intel overweight
11:34 Uhr TRATON buy
11:30 Uhr thyssenkrupp Halten
11:30 Uhr Fielmann Halten
10:49 Uhr Akzo Nobel Conviction Buy List
10:08 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
10:07 Uhr CRH Underweight
10:06 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
10:04 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
10:04 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
10:03 Uhr Infineon Neutral
09:55 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
09:28 Uhr BASF Neutral
08:54 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
08:35 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
08:29 Uhr LEG Immobilien overweight
08:28 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG overweight
08:13 Uhr Valeo SA buy
08:12 Uhr Schaeffler buy
08:07 Uhr Continental Hold
08:03 Uhr Covestro Sell
06:50 Uhr Novartis buy
09.09.20 WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
09.09.20 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
09.09.20 Schaeffler overweight
09.09.20 EVOTEC Outperform
09.09.20 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
09.09.20 Apple overweight
09.09.20 JCDecaux buy
09.09.20 Pfizer Outperform
09.09.20 BMW Neutral
09.09.20 Porsche buy
09.09.20 Hannover Rück Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 36 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November steht vor der Tür - Wer macht das Rennen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen