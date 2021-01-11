NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat die Bewertung der Shop-Apotheke-Aktie bei einem Kursziel von 200 Euro mit "Buy" aufgenommen. Analyst Benjamin Lacaille traut dem Online-Apothekenmarkt in Westeuropa ein Wachstum von 11 Milliarden Euro 2020 auf 47 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2030 zu. Die Hauptprofiteure sieht er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie in Zur Rose und Shop Apotheke, wobei erstere das größere Kurspotenzial habe./ag/edh