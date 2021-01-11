  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

161,60EUR
+8,20EUR
+5,35%
15:05:37
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.01.2021 14:46

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat die Bewertung der Shop-Apotheke-Aktie bei einem Kursziel von 200 Euro mit "Buy" aufgenommen. Analyst Benjamin Lacaille traut dem Online-Apothekenmarkt in Westeuropa ein Wachstum von 11 Milliarden Euro 2020 auf 47 Milliarden Euro im Jahr 2030 zu. Die Hauptprofiteure sieht er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie in Zur Rose und Shop Apotheke, wobei erstere das größere Kurspotenzial habe./ag/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD9CSX 4,30
3,79
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD9ZP4 8,31
1,98
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD9CSX, SD9ZP4. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 11:35 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
200,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
163,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,55%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
161,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,76%
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Lacaille 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
167,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
08.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
07.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+3,88%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,88%
Ø Kursziel: 167,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
120
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
200,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
170,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +3,88%
Ø Kursziel: 167,88
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:30 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
13:28 Uhr Evonik Outperform
13:28 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
13:27 Uhr Air Liquide Outperform
13:25 Uhr LANXESS Halten
13:25 Uhr Pfeiffer Vacuum Verkaufen
13:24 Uhr easyJet buy
13:24 Uhr Scout24 buy
13:24 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
13:24 Uhr HELLA buy
13:24 Uhr ING Group buy
13:24 Uhr Grand City Properties buy
12:22 Uhr GEA Underweight
12:21 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
12:21 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Neutral
12:20 Uhr Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
12:19 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
12:18 Uhr Siemens Energy overweight
12:17 Uhr Swiss Re Neutral
12:17 Uhr Siemens overweight
12:16 Uhr Alstom overweight
12:15 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
11:35 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
11:34 Uhr Nestlé overweight
11:34 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:34 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser overweight
11:33 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
11:33 Uhr HUGO BOSS Neutral
11:32 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
11:32 Uhr Symrise Underweight
11:32 Uhr Santander Hold
11:32 Uhr Danone Neutral
11:07 Uhr DWS Group buy
11:06 Uhr Deutsche Euroshop Neutral
11:06 Uhr Evonik Hold
10:34 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
10:33 Uhr KION GROUP Hold
10:31 Uhr LOréal overweight
10:31 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
08:19 Uhr Flutter Entertainment buy
07:40 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
07:38 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) buy
07:37 Uhr New Work Sell
07:37 Uhr ING Group Conviction Buy List
07:35 Uhr Danone Neutral
07:17 Uhr BASF Outperform
07:13 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
07:07 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) overweight
07:07 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Neutral
07:06 Uhr TeamViewer buy

Top-Rankings

Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt in diesem Jahr zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen