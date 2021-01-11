|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|Kursziel:
200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
163,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,55%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
161,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,76%
|
Analyst Name:
Benjamin Lacaille
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
167,88 €
|14:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
