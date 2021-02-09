  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

230,50EUR
+8,00EUR
+3,60%
13:30:36
XETRA
09.02.2021 13:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy (Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 200 auf 270 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Umsätze im europäischen Online-Handel dürften sich im Zeitrahmen von 2020 bis 2025 verdoppeln, schrieb Analyst David Holmes in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Unternehmen wie die Apothekenkette komme nicht nur die Pandemie zu Gute, sie seien auch strukturelle Gewinner. Der Medikamentenmarkt sei groß, bisher online aber immer noch wenig durchdrungen./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.02.2021 / 00:30 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
270,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
227,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,68%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
230,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,14%
Analyst Name:
David Holmes 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
186,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09.02.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
20.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
14.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
13.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-18,93%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,93%
Ø Kursziel: 186,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
205,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -18,93%
Ø Kursziel: 186,86
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

