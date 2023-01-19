Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 115 auf 82 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. "Wir verschreiben eine Dosis Optimismus für das E-Rezept", titelte Analystin Maria-Laura Adurno ihre am Freitag vorliegende Studie zu den Onlineapotheken. Sie attestierte eine günstige Bewertung und enormes Kurspotenzial./ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 00:30 / EST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 00:30 / EST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
