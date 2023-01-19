DAX 14.985 +0,4%ESt50 4.113 +0,5%TDax 3.153 +0,4%Dow 33.045 -0,8%Nas 10.852 -1,0%Bitcoin 19.422 -0,1%Euro 1,0818 -0,1%Öl 86,31 -0,1%Gold 1.928 -0,2%
62,34 EUR +1,36 EUR +2,23 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
61,18 EUR -1,38 EUR -2,21 %
WKNA2AR94 SymbolSHPPF
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

12:06 - Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Bank of America (BofA) hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 115 auf 82 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. "Wir verschreiben eine Dosis Optimismus für das E-Rezept", titelte Analystin Maria-Laura Adurno ihre am Freitag vorliegende Studie zu den Onlineapotheken. Sie attestierte eine günstige Bewertung und enormes Kurspotenzial./ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 00:30 / EST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2023 / 00:30 / EST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.		 Kursziel:
82,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
62,36 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
31,49%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
62,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
31,54%
Analyst Name:
Maria-Laura Adurno 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
96,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

