|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
179,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
130,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
37,38%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
150,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
173,56 €
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
