HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 179 Euro belassen. Die nach unten verengte Zielspanne für die Profitabilität der Online-Apotheke sei eine leichte Enttäuschung, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Der Wachstumstreiber bleibe jedoch die Einführung des elektronischen Rezepts in Deutschland ab dem kommenden Jahr./edh/mis