HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 144 auf 125 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das Wachstum der Online-Apotheke habe sich im Vergleich zum Vorquartal beschleunigt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Unternehmen sei exzellent positioniert, um von der Einführung des E-Rezepts in Deutschland zu profitieren./edh/gl