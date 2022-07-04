|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
125,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
88,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
41,63%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
89,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,23%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
124,67 €
|11:06 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|10:51 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:31 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.07.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
