|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Ausblick
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
99,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
43,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
125,51%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
45,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
117,82%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
99,75 €
|10:36 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:36 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:36 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|09:46 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|02.06.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:52 Uhr
|BP Outperform
|09:51 Uhr
|BP Neutral
|09:50 Uhr
|ASML NV Buy
|09:50 Uhr
|DWS Group Neutral
|09:49 Uhr
|CANCOM Buy
|09:49 Uhr
|Fresenius Buy
|09:48 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|09:48 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Buy
|09:47 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|09:47 Uhr
|KION GROUP Buy
|09:47 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|09:27 Uhr
|BP Conviction Buy List
|09:01 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Sell
|09:00 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|08:58 Uhr
|Fresenius Hold
|08:58 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|08:32 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|08:29 Uhr
|BBVA Buy
|08:29 Uhr
|UniCredit Buy
|08:29 Uhr
|E.ON Buy
|08:27 Uhr
|Kering Outperform
|07:28 Uhr
|AIXTRON Buy
|07:28 Uhr
|Merck Buy
|07:27 Uhr
|Enel Outperform
|07:21 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|07:08 Uhr
|HelloFresh Underperform
|07:02 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|06:59 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Underperform
|06:57 Uhr
|E.ON Overweight
|06:55 Uhr
|UniCredit Buy
|06:46 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underweight
|31.10.22
|Airbus Overweight
|31.10.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|31.10.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|31.10.22
|SAFRAN Hold
|31.10.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|31.10.22
|CANCOM Buy
|31.10.22
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|31.10.22
|Bayer Overweight
|31.10.22
|E.ON Buy
|31.10.22
|UniCredit Overweight
|31.10.22
|Apple Equal Weight
|31.10.22
|Microsoft Overweight
|31.10.22
|Intel Equal Weight
|31.10.22
|Danone Neutral
|31.10.22
|Sanofi Outperform
|31.10.22
|Bayer Neutral
|31.10.22
|BBVA Neutral
|31.10.22
|Swiss Re Sell
|31.10.22
|BBVA Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan