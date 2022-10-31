  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

45,45EUR
+3,46EUR
+8,24%
11:30:06
STU
42,21EUR
+0,68EUR
+1,64%
31.10.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

01.11.2022 10:36

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy (Warburg Research)

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 99 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern und der bestätigte Jahresausblick der Versand-Apotheke hätten seine positive Einschätzung der Aktie gestützt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.11.2022 / 08:15 / MEZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
99,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
43,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
125,51%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
45,45 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
117,82%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
99,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

10:36 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
09:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
31.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
31.10.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün -- Musk nun alleiniger Twitter-Chef - gesamter Verwaltungsrat aufgelöst -- Tesla, Glencore, Aramco, Tencent, FMC, AstraZeneca, BP im Fokus
Google ändert Bezahlregeln in Indien. Verhandlungen über Verkauf von Ita Airways vorerst geplatzt. Lufthansa einigt sich mit UFO auf neuen Vergütungs- und Manteltarifvertrag. Im Kampf gegen die Inflation: EZB-Präsidentin Lagarde kündigt weitere Zinserhöhungen an. Sony erhöht Gewinnprognose - Ziele für Umsatz und Überschuss ebenfalls leicht angehoben.
31.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Gut behauptet - Spekulation bewegt IAG und Easyjet (Dow Jones)
31.10.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie dennoch stark: Shop Apotheke tiefer in den roten Zahlen (dpa-afx)
31.10.22
Wie Experten die Shop Apotheke Europe NV-Aktie im Oktober einstuften (finanzen.net)
31.10.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Gut behauptet - Fresenius & FMC trotzen Gewinnwarnung (Dow Jones)
31.10.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Etwas fester - Easyjet und IAG gesucht (Dow Jones)
31.10.22
DAX im Seitwärtsschritt - Fresenius SE, FMC, Shop Apotheke und Exxon Mobil (Lang und Schwarz)
31.10.22
DAX im Seitwärtsschritt - Fresenius SE, FMC, Shop Apotheke und Exxon Mobil (Lang und Schwarz)
31.10.22
DAX im Seitwärtsschritt - Fresenius SE, FMC, Shop Apotheke und Exxon Mobil im Gespräch (Lang und Schwarz)
RSS Feed
