Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

72,64 EUR +1,02 EUR +1,42 %
STU
74,20 EUR +0,50 EUR +0,68 %
GVIE
WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

10:56
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 103 Euro belassen. Der Medikamentenversender habe einen sehr starken Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Aktie bleibe im europäischen Sektor der aussichtsreichste Wert./mf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 08:15 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
103,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
73,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
40,56%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
72,64 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,80%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
93,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

