HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 103 Euro belassen. Der Medikamentenversender habe einen sehr starken Ausblick auf das laufende Jahr vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Die Aktie bleibe im europäischen Sektor der aussichtsreichste Wert./mf/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.03.2023 / 08:15 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MEZ
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Warburg Research
|Kursziel:
103,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
73,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40,56%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
72,64 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
93,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
