DAX 15.854 -0,4%ESt50 4.337 -0,5%TDax 3.265 -0,1%Dow 34.052 -0,1%Nas 12.213 -0,1%Bitcoin 25.658 +0,2%Euro 1,0951 -0,2%Öl 78,89 -0,6%Gold 1.986 +0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Allianz 840400 First Republic Bank A1C7VF Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747 Plug Power A1JA81
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Uber legt beim Umsatz zu -- Pfizer übertrifft zum Jahresauftakt Erwartungen -- Lufthansa, TRATON, BP, Shop Apotheke, VW, Software AG, Stabilus im Fokus
Top News
DAX-Titel Infineon-Aktie deutlich höher: Infineon beginnt mit Milliardenprojekt für Halbleiter in Dresden
IBM-Aktie vorbörslich in Grün: IBM-Chef plant wegen KI-Software weniger Einstellungen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
89,88 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,11 %
STU
93,90 EUR +1,00 EUR +1,08 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.1,67 Mrd. EUR KGV-35,54

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

13:31
Teilen
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Warburg Research hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach detaillierten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 114 Euro belassen. Die finalen Kennziffern hätten den sehr starken Jahresstart der Online-Apotheke bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Michael Heider in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Damit seien die Jahresziele weiterhin gut erreichbar./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2023 / 08:15 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV3UNH 4,97 1,82
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe Long SV32H9 9,88 0,92
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SV3UNH, SV32H9. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Warburg Research		 Kursziel:
114,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
89,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,03%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
89,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,84%
Analyst Name:
Michael Heider 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
101,56 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

13:31 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
09:06 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
28.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.04.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen