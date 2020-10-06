finanzen.net
+++ Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro +++ -w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

144,60EUR
-2,40EUR
-1,63%
12:45:07
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.10.2020 09:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat Shop Apotheke von "Buy" auf "Hold" abgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 155 auf 160 Euro angehoben. Die Onlineapotheke habe starke Vorabzahlen für das dritte Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sie bestätigten die Shop Apotheke als klaren Profiteur der Corona-Krise. Die Bewertung der Papiere hält Salis aber für ausreichend./ag/zb

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.10.2020 / 08:22 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
150,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
144,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,65%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
152,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

06.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
05.10.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.09.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+5,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,12%
Ø Kursziel: 152,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Warburg Research
139,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,12%
Ø Kursziel: 152,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:20 Uhr ASML NV Hold
11:20 Uhr AIXTRON buy
11:19 Uhr BASF Neutral
11:07 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Equal weight
10:58 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Neutral
10:58 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
10:57 Uhr easyJet Outperform
10:57 Uhr ams buy
10:57 Uhr Infineon buy
10:55 Uhr BP Hold
10:44 Uhr Evonik Hold
10:29 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:29 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
10:25 Uhr Nokia buy
10:25 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
10:22 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
10:18 Uhr Givaudan Equal-Weight
10:01 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Hold
09:29 Uhr EVOTEC add
09:29 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
09:28 Uhr easyJet Neutral
08:41 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
08:38 Uhr Givaudan add
08:24 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
08:23 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
08:05 Uhr WPP 2012 buy
07:57 Uhr JCDecaux Neutral
07:56 Uhr RELX overweight
07:55 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
07:54 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
07:24 Uhr ASOS overweight
07:24 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
06:59 Uhr Schaeffler overweight
06:51 Uhr Nemetschek overweight
06:41 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
07.10.20 adidas buy
07.10.20 SAP overweight
07.10.20 Bayer Outperform
07.10.20 Deutsche Post Neutral
07.10.20 Deutsche Post Outperform
07.10.20 Deutsche Post buy
07.10.20 Deutsche Post add
07.10.20 Amadeus IT buy
07.10.20 Zur Rose Neutral
07.10.20 SAP buy
07.10.20 RELX Neutral
07.10.20 Daimler Neutral
07.10.20 Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
07.10.20 Amazon overweight
07.10.20 BASF Halten

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Faktoren werden den Börsenverlauf im 4. Quartal 2020 am stärksten beeinflussen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen