|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
150,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,67%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
144,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,65%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
152,00 €
|06.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|05.10.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.09.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
