Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

169,20EUR
-10,80EUR
-6,00%
17:58:04
XQTX
23.03.2021 09:36

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach einer Online-Investorenveranstaltung auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 205 Euro belassen. Seine Einschätzung, dass Shop Apotheke gute langfristige Wachstumsperspektiven habe, 2021 aber ein Übergangsjahr werden dürfte, sei bestätigt worden, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Papier erscheine nach wie vor ambitioniert bewertet./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.03.2021 / 18:39 / MEZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.03.2021 / 08:21 / MEZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
205,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
192,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
169,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,87%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
10.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+22,97%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,97%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,97%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

