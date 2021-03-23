|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
205,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
192,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,44%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
169,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,87%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|10.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.02.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|03.03.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:38 Uhr
|Infineon kaufen
|14:16 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|14:07 Uhr
|Home Depot Outperform
|13:54 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Neutral
|13:53 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|13:52 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen Neutral
|13:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|13:50 Uhr
|Brenntag buy
|13:44 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|13:43 Uhr
|CRH buy
|13:43 Uhr
|Telefonica Hold
|13:42 Uhr
|NORMA Group Hold
|13:41 Uhr
|AUTO1 Group buy
|13:40 Uhr
|E.ON buy
|13:38 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk buy
|13:38 Uhr
|RATIONAL Sell
|13:36 Uhr
|AXA overweight
|13:36 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung buy
|13:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|13:34 Uhr
|EVOTEC buy
|13:33 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|13:31 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|13:30 Uhr
|E.ON kaufen
|13:30 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA buy
|13:29 Uhr
|zooplus Hold
|13:28 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson buy
|13:09 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|13:09 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|13:08 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|13:08 Uhr
|RATIONAL Verkaufen
|13:08 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Scout24 buy
|13:07 Uhr
|Continental buy
|13:07 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB buy
|13:07 Uhr
|SGL Carbon Reduce
|13:07 Uhr
|SAP Outperform
|13:07 Uhr
|SAF-HOLLAND Reduce
|13:06 Uhr
|NORMA Group Hold
|13:06 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|13:06 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung buy
|10:43 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson buy
|10:41 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA Hold
|10:37 Uhr
|JENOPTIK add
|10:36 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung add
|10:35 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA buy
|10:34 Uhr
|EVOTEC add
|10:34 Uhr
|EVOTEC Sector Perform
|10:33 Uhr
|zooplus buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Jungheinrich buy
