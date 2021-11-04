|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|Kursziel:
135,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
143,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,59%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
147,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-8,72%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
173,56 €
|04.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Warburg Research
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|14.09.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
