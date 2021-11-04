  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Steigende Preise bei CO2-Emissionsrechten? Informieren Sie sich, wie Sie an der Kursentwicklung des ICE ECX EUA Futures partizipieren könnten!-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

149,40EUR
+1,90EUR
+1,29%
14:30:05
STU
148,70EUR
-1,10EUR
-0,73%
13:08:44
CHX

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
03.11.2021 14:11

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Hauck & Aufhäuser hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 140 auf 135 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Das Zahlenwerk sei durchwachsen ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Christian Salis in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Auch für 2022 sei von der Online-Apotheke kein großer Wurf zu erwarten./edh/stk

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Shop Apotheke Europe SD4ZHW 18.03.2022 150,00
127,32
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Shop Apotheke Europe SF5QRT 16.09.2022 150,00
120,63
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD4ZHW, SF5QRT. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 08:14 / MESZ
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.11.2021 / 08:15 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA		 Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
143,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,59%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
149,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,64%
Analyst Name:
Christian Salis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
173,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

04.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
03.11.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
Operativer Verlust
Shop Apotheke wird für 2021 noch vorsichtiger - Aktie deutlich höher
Der Online-Arzneimittelhändler Shop Apotheke wird nach einem operativen Verlust im dritten Quartal etwas vorsichtiger für das laufende Jahr.
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
03.11.21
Marktüberblick: Shop Apotheke gesucht (Société Générale)
02.11.21
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Rally läuft weiter - Umschichtungen aus Bonds (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX Richtung Rekord - Hellofresh plus 17 Prozent (Dow Jones)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)
02.11.21
DAX strebt zur 16.000, HelloFresh hebt ab, Shop Apotheke nach Bodenbildung, Tesla über 1.000 Euro (Lang und Schwarz)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+16,17%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,17%
Ø Kursziel: 173,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
Barclays Capital
200,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
89,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Baader Bank
140,00 €
Warburg Research
182,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
210,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
135,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
175,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +16,17%
Ø Kursziel: 173,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

04.11.21 LANXESS Buy
04.11.21 HUGO BOSS Hold
04.11.21 Deutsche Post Kaufen
04.11.21 BMW Kaufen
04.11.21 HeidelbergCement Underweight
04.11.21 AIXTRON Kaufen
04.11.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Overweight
04.11.21 LANXESS Kaufen
04.11.21 Siemens Healthineers Halten
04.11.21 Vonovia Halten
04.11.21 CA Immobilien Kaufen
04.11.21 QIAGEN Hold
04.11.21 Siemens Healthineers Hold
04.11.21 S&T Buy
04.11.21 Vonovia Buy
04.11.21 Klöckner Hold
04.11.21 ZEAL Network Buy
04.11.21 Lufthansa Kaufen
04.11.21 Clariant Equal Weight
04.11.21 Novartis Conviction Buy List
04.11.21 Roche Conviction Buy List
04.11.21 KION GROUP Buy
04.11.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Kaufen
04.11.21 LANXESS Halten
04.11.21 Novo Nordisk Neutral
04.11.21 Hannover Rück Kaufen
04.11.21 Vonovia Sector Perform
04.11.21 HUGO BOSS Outperform
04.11.21 CompuGroup Medical Hold
04.11.21 Siemens Energy Buy
04.11.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Buy
04.11.21 Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
04.11.21 KION GROUP Buy
04.11.21 Deutsche Post Outperform
04.11.21 Orsted Neutral
04.11.21 Commerzbank Verkaufen
04.11.21 alstria office REIT-AG Buy
04.11.21 alstria office REIT-AG Overweight
04.11.21 TeamViewer Hold
04.11.21 Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
04.11.21 Befesa Buy
04.11.21 MTU Aero Engines Hold
04.11.21 Orsted Neutral
04.11.21 alstria office REIT-AG Neutral
04.11.21 Evonik Buy
04.11.21 LANXESS Buy
04.11.21 LANXESS Neutral
04.11.21 HUGO BOSS Neutral
04.11.21 RATIONAL Hold
04.11.21 Evonik Overweight

Top-Rankings

KW 21/44: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen