NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Wichtiger als die Kennziffern der Online-Apotheke sei der Umsatzausblick auf 2021, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt rechne für das laufende Jahr mit einem Erlöswachstum aus eigener Kraft von 24 Prozent./edh/he