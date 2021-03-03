|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
208,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
180,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,99%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
200,43 €
