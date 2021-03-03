  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

180,40EUR
-9,40EUR
-4,95%
17:15:47
XETRA
02.03.2021 16:21

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Wichtiger als die Kennziffern der Online-Apotheke sei der Umsatzausblick auf 2021, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Markt rechne für das laufende Jahr mit einem Erlöswachstum aus eigener Kraft von 24 Prozent./edh/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 09:08 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.03.2021 / 09:08 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
208,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
180,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,99%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
200,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+11,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,10%
Ø Kursziel: 200,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,10%
Ø Kursziel: 200,43
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

10:54 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
10:53 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:53 Uhr GEA Hold
10:52 Uhr Evonik buy
10:52 Uhr Drägerwerk Hold
10:51 Uhr Merck Neutral
10:50 Uhr CRH buy
09:54 Uhr Uniper Equal weight
09:53 Uhr GEA overweight
09:51 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal weight
09:51 Uhr Merck Equal weight
09:50 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
09:49 Uhr Henkel vz. Equal weight
09:49 Uhr Evonik overweight
09:44 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
09:33 Uhr GEA Underweight
09:00 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
09:00 Uhr Evonik add
08:59 Uhr Lufthansa market-perform
08:59 Uhr Henkel vz. Outperform
08:59 Uhr Evonik Outperform
08:58 Uhr Evonik overweight
08:58 Uhr Schaeffler Hold
08:57 Uhr Uniper Underperform
08:56 Uhr Vonovia Sector Perform
07:10 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
06:50 Uhr Vivendi Equal weight
03.03.21 Infineon buy
03.03.21 Kone Neutral
03.03.21 Amadeus IT buy
03.03.21 Telefonica Neutral
03.03.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral
03.03.21 Airbus overweight
03.03.21 SAFRAN overweight
03.03.21 Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
03.03.21 Renault Sector Perform
03.03.21 AXA Outperform
03.03.21 Bayer Neutral
03.03.21 HelloFresh Halten
03.03.21 Flutter Entertainment Neutral
03.03.21 WACKER CHEMIE buy
03.03.21 Covestro add
03.03.21 International School Augsburg -ISA- gemeinnuetzige Kaufen
03.03.21 Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
03.03.21 Sixt buy
03.03.21 freenet buy
03.03.21 Telefonica Deutschland buy
03.03.21 TRATON Halten
03.03.21 MorphoSys kaufen
03.03.21 KRONES Halten

