NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen für das vergangene Jahr auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Resultate hätten die bereits bekannten Eckdaten bestätigt und keine großen Überraschungen enthalten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick auf 2021 liege derweil am unteren Ende der Erwartungen./gl/tih