|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|Kursziel:
175,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
192,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,04%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
181,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,42%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
200,43 €
|04.03.21
|07:44 Uhr
