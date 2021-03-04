  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

181,20EUR
+4,80EUR
+2,72%
10:17:19
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
03.03.2021 09:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat Shop Apotheke nach endgültigen Zahlen für das vergangene Jahr auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Die Resultate hätten die bereits bekannten Eckdaten bestätigt und keine großen Überraschungen enthalten, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Der Ausblick auf 2021 liege derweil am unteren Ende der Erwartungen./gl/tih

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 01:34 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2021 / 01:34 / ET


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
192,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
181,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,42%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
200,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
03.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+10,61%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,61%
Ø Kursziel: 200,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Warburg Research
169,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +10,61%
Ø Kursziel: 200,43
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07:44 Uhr Inditex overweight
07:13 Uhr BHP Group overweight
07:13 Uhr Rio Tinto overweight
07:01 Uhr Scout24 Outperform
06:59 Uhr KION GROUP Neutral
04.03.21 Amgen buy
04.03.21 ASML NV overweight
04.03.21 Amgen Neutral
04.03.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
04.03.21 GEA Neutral
04.03.21 ExxonMobil Underperform
04.03.21 Sixt Hold
04.03.21 Hannover Rück buy
04.03.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
04.03.21 Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy
04.03.21 Vonovia kaufen
04.03.21 Knorr-Bremse Hold
04.03.21 Uniper Underperform
04.03.21 Merck Halten
04.03.21 SAP buy
04.03.21 adidas Hold
04.03.21 National Grid Outperform
04.03.21 Siemens Energy buy
04.03.21 OSRAM Halten
04.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
04.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
04.03.21 Infineon Underperform
04.03.21 Knorr-Bremse Halten
04.03.21 Merck Hold
04.03.21 GEA add
04.03.21 HUGO BOSS buy
04.03.21 Dialog Semiconductor Hold
04.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
04.03.21 Henkel vz. buy
04.03.21 GEA Hold
04.03.21 Evonik buy
04.03.21 Drägerwerk Hold
04.03.21 Merck Neutral
04.03.21 CRH buy
04.03.21 Lufthansa Sell
04.03.21 Evonik Sell
04.03.21 GEA Neutral
04.03.21 Knorr-Bremse buy
04.03.21 Vivendi buy
04.03.21 Siltronic Hold
04.03.21 CRH Sell
04.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
04.03.21 Uniper Equal weight
04.03.21 GEA overweight
04.03.21 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal weight

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten bei Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen