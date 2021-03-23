NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Onlinearzneimittel-Händler navigiere gut durch ein - wegen hoher Vorjahreswerte - nicht immer einfaches Marktumfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dabei nutze das Unternehmen offenbar ein intelligentes und länderspezifisches Marketing./mis/ag