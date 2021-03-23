  • Suche
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

187,60EUR
+1,20EUR
+0,64%
09:51:00
XETRA
07.04.2021 09:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Umsatzzahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Der Onlinearzneimittel-Händler navigiere gut durch ein - wegen hoher Vorjahreswerte - nicht immer einfaches Marktumfeld, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Dabei nutze das Unternehmen offenbar ein intelligentes und länderspezifisches Marketing./mis/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2021 / 02:23 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
186,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-6,32%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
187,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,72%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,56 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Morgan Stanley
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
23.03.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+11,17%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,17%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Barclays Capital
215,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
235,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +11,17%
Ø Kursziel: 208,56
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

