  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
UBS ist neuer Unlimited Partner bei ING - jetzt informieren und direkt traden!-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

162,00EUR
+8,10EUR
+5,26%
18:10:11
FSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
05.05.2021 18:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold (Jefferies & Company Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Investoren dürften ihren Fokus stärker auf Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zur Einführung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland legen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Laufzeit Cap Kurs
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Shop Apotheke Europe SD4VSS 17.09.2021 150,00
139,95
Discountzertifikat Classic auf Shop Apotheke Europe SD4ZHW 18.03.2022 150,00
130,75
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SD4VSS, SD4ZHW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2021 / 11:05 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.		 Kursziel:
175,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
166,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,29%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
162,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,02%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Thiel 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
208,70 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

09:21 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08:01 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV add Baader Bank
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
06.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+28,83%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,83%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
100
120
140
160
180
200
220
240
260
Baader Bank
220,00 €
Warburg Research
179,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
108,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
230,00 €
Barclays Capital
210,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Morgan Stanley
230,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
205,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
260,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
270,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +28,83%
Ø Kursziel: 208,70
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:28 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
11:27 Uhr Zalando overweight
11:15 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
11:15 Uhr UniCredit Hold
11:14 Uhr Uniper Neutral
11:14 Uhr Barclays buy
11:14 Uhr ING Group buy
11:13 Uhr Evonik buy
11:13 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:13 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:12 Uhr ING Group buy
11:12 Uhr UniCredit buy
11:12 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:12 Uhr Medios buy
11:11 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:11 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
11:10 Uhr Linde overweight
10:40 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:38 Uhr KRONES buy
10:37 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
10:36 Uhr Evonik Sell
10:35 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Hold
10:24 Uhr freenet buy
10:21 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:21 Uhr GEA Underweight
10:21 Uhr adidas buy
10:21 Uhr freenet Hold
10:20 Uhr Zalando Hold
10:20 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care buy
10:20 Uhr BMW Neutral
10:19 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
10:19 Uhr Siemens buy
10:19 Uhr Bertrandt buy
10:18 Uhr Zalando buy
10:18 Uhr EVOTEC buy
10:18 Uhr Hannover Rück buy
10:18 Uhr CompuGroup Medical buy
10:17 Uhr adidas Hold
10:17 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
10:17 Uhr Alstom overweight
10:17 Uhr Infineon buy
10:17 Uhr New Work Hold
10:17 Uhr S&T buy
10:16 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
10:16 Uhr HELLA buy
10:16 Uhr Siltronic Hold
10:16 Uhr Henkel vz. buy
10:15 Uhr Continental buy
10:15 Uhr adidas Sector Perform
09:59 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Sorge vor der steigenden Inflation wächst; mit welchen Assets Klassen versuchen Sie Ihr Depot zu diversifizieren?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen