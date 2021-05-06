NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 175 Euro belassen. Investoren dürften ihren Fokus stärker auf Aussagen der Online-Apotheke zur Einführung des E-Rezeptes in Deutschland legen, schrieb Analyst Alexander Thiel in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/he