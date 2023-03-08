DAX 15.632 +0,5%ESt50 4.288 +0,2%TDax 3.266 +0,1%Dow 32.798 -0,2%Nas 11.576 +0,4%Bitcoin 20.569 -0,1%Euro 1,0558 +0,1%Öl 82,63 +0,1%Gold 1.815 +0,0%
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

WKN A2AR94

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol SHPPF

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

08:16
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ihre Umsatzwachstums- und Gewinnziele locker erreicht und einen positiven Ausblick auf 2023 gegeben, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 16:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
80,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
70,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,22%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
70,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,03%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
94,44 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

08:16 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Underperform Credit Suisse Group
08.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
08.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.03.23 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Datum Meistgelesen
