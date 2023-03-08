Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke nach Jahreszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 80 Euro belassen. Die Online-Apotheke habe ihre Umsatzwachstums- und Gewinnziele locker erreicht und einen positiven Ausblick auf 2023 gegeben, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.03.2023 / 16:54 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Shop Apotheke
Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
80,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
70,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,22%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
70,78 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,03%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
94,44 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
