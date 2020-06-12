LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 95 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Online-Apotheken hätten sich in den vergangenen Monaten besonders gut entwickelt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Günstige regulatorische Vorgaben vereint mit dem Rückenwind von der Pandemie des Coronavirus hätten dazu beigetragen. Im Jahr 2030 könnte ein Viertel des Medikamentenhandels in Deutschland online abgewickelt werden./bek/ag