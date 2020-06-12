finanzen.net

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

123,80EUR
-2,60EUR
-2,06%
13:19:57
STU
07.07.2020 08:01

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke von 95 auf 135 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Online-Apotheken hätten sich in den vergangenen Monaten besonders gut entwickelt, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Günstige regulatorische Vorgaben vereint mit dem Rückenwind von der Pandemie des Coronavirus hätten dazu beigetragen. Im Jahr 2030 könnte ein Viertel des Medikamentenhandels in Deutschland online abgewickelt werden./bek/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.07.2020 / 21:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.07.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
126,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,64%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
123,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,05%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
121,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-1,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,92%
Ø Kursziel: 121,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
90
100
110
120
130
140
150
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
100,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
110,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
140,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
150,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,92%
Ø Kursziel: 121,43
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

