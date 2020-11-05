  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Mit Wasserstoff in die Zukunft - jetzt mit UBS in Hydrogen-Spezialisten investieren!-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

164,00EUR
+1,60EUR
+0,99%
14:15:09
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
06.11.2020 08:26

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach Quartalszahlen von 174 auf 190 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Diese zeigten die Online-Apotheke weiter auf einem guten Weg, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Vor allem die deutlich besser als erwartet ausgefallenen Bruttomargen hätten sie beeindruckt. Ihre diesbezüglichen Erwartungen könnten sich als zu konservativ erweisen, wenn sie auch zögere, die jüngste Entwicklung in die Zukunft fortzuschreiben./gl/tih

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB81AU 4,28
3,50
BEST Unlimited Bull auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB87H3 5,75
2,62
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB81AU, SB87H3. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.11.2020 / 18:35 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.11.2020 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
190,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
162,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,28%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
164,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15,85%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
162,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

11:31 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
08:26 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
05.11.20 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

-1,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,22%
Ø Kursziel: 162,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
192,00 €
Citigroup Corp.
95,00 €
Barclays Capital
190,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
175,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
120,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -1,22%
Ø Kursziel: 162,00
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:08 Uhr Symrise Verkaufen
13:08 Uhr Allianz buy
13:02 Uhr Vonovia Halten
12:50 Uhr Linde Halten
12:50 Uhr Lufthansa Verkaufen
12:42 Uhr ams Underweight
12:28 Uhr Linde add
12:22 Uhr ING Group buy
12:20 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
12:17 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Hold
12:17 Uhr New Work Hold
12:15 Uhr JCDecaux buy
12:12 Uhr Linde Equal weight
12:12 Uhr UniCredit overweight
12:11 Uhr AXA overweight
12:10 Uhr HeidelbergCement overweight
12:03 Uhr Allianz Equal weight
11:57 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
11:55 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch overweight
11:55 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Neutral
11:55 Uhr United Internet overweight
11:54 Uhr United Internet Neutral
11:51 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Hold
11:41 Uhr T-Mobile (ex T-Mobile US) overweight
11:35 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
11:34 Uhr Nemetschek Hold
11:33 Uhr JCDecaux Hold
11:30 Uhr Novo Nordisk overweight
11:29 Uhr Amadeus IT Neutral
11:27 Uhr Deutsche Telekom overweight
11:12 Uhr Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
11:11 Uhr Linde Halten
11:10 Uhr ING Group buy
11:10 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
11:09 Uhr Fresenius buy
11:08 Uhr BNP Paribas Hold
11:08 Uhr Iberdrola SA buy
11:07 Uhr BMW Hold
11:06 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
11:05 Uhr Amadeus IT buy
11:04 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
11:02 Uhr 1&1 Drillisch Neutral
11:00 Uhr ams Outperform
10:53 Uhr Wacker Neuson buy
10:51 Uhr New Work Hold
10:51 Uhr freenet buy
10:51 Uhr Dürr buy
10:50 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor buy
10:44 Uhr S&T buy
10:43 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie lange dauert es, bis die Kurse nach der Corona-/ Wirtschaftskrise wieder alte Höchststände erreichen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen