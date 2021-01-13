LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 195 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung um 2 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Obwohl die Aktie optisch nicht billig sei, dürfte der Unternehmenswert in den kommenden Jahren sehr hoch bleiben./edh/tav