|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
195,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
165,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
155,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,64%
|
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
174,75 €
|13.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|12.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|08.01.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.11.20
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|09:01 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
|08:35 Uhr
|Akzo Nobel buy
|08:34 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
|08:34 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) buy
|08:14 Uhr
|Südzucker Underweight
|08:13 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|08:13 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|08:12 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO buy
|07:29 Uhr
|BNP Paribas buy
|07:28 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain Sell
|07:26 Uhr
|AXA buy
|13.01.21
|Intel Outperform
|13.01.21
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|13.01.21
|Zalando buy
|13.01.21
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
|13.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|13.01.21
|Intel Underperform
|13.01.21
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|13.01.21
|Intel overweight
|13.01.21
|ASOS buy
|13.01.21
|ASOS Outperform
|13.01.21
|National Grid Outperform
|13.01.21
|RWE Outperform
|13.01.21
|KION GROUP kaufen
|13.01.21
|alstria office REIT-AG Hold
|13.01.21
|Software add
|13.01.21
|Lufthansa Neutral
|13.01.21
|easyJet Neutral
|13.01.21
|Air France-KLM Sell
|13.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|13.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
|13.01.21
|ASOS overweight
|13.01.21
|Ryanair buy
|13.01.21
|TeamViewer buy
|13.01.21
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|13.01.21
|Nordex Hold
|13.01.21
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|13.01.21
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|13.01.21
|Software Hold
|13.01.21
|Orange buy
|13.01.21
|LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
|13.01.21
|Carrefour buy
|13.01.21
|Vossloh kaufen
|13.01.21
|Deutsche Post kaufen
|13.01.21
|AXA overweight
|13.01.21
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|13.01.21
|ASOS Outperform
|13.01.21
|NORMA Group buy
|13.01.21
|Carrefour Neutral
|13.01.21
|Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List
|Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
|Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan