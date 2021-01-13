  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

155,20EUR
-9,00EUR
-5,48%
10:30:04
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.01.2021 09:56

Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Shop Apotheke nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 190 auf 195 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Umsatz habe ihre Prognose und die Konsensschätzung um 2 Prozent übertroffen, schrieb Analystin Alvira Rao in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Obwohl die Aktie optisch nicht billig sei, dürfte der Unternehmenswert in den kommenden Jahren sehr hoch bleiben./edh/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SB9ZL4 3,83
4,09
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SD9NFW 7,17
2,19
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB9ZL4, SD9NFW. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.01.2021 / 21:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 05:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
195,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
165,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,61%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
155,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,64%
Analyst Name:
Alvira Rao 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
174,75 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

13.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV buy Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
12.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight Barclays Capital
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold Warburg Research
11.01.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+12,60%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,60%
Ø Kursziel: 174,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
130
140
150
160
170
180
190
200
Barclays Capital
195,00 €
Warburg Research
164,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
134,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
170,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
160,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
200,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
175,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
200,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,60%
Ø Kursziel: 174,75
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:01 Uhr A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) buy
08:35 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
08:34 Uhr Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Hold
08:34 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) buy
08:14 Uhr Südzucker Underweight
08:13 Uhr ASOS buy
08:13 Uhr BASF Hold
08:12 Uhr flatexDEGIRO buy
07:29 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
07:28 Uhr Saint-Gobain Sell
07:26 Uhr AXA buy
13.01.21 Intel Outperform
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG buy
13.01.21 Zalando buy
13.01.21 Société Générale (Societe Generale) Sector Perform
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 Intel Underperform
13.01.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
13.01.21 Intel overweight
13.01.21 ASOS buy
13.01.21 ASOS Outperform
13.01.21 National Grid Outperform
13.01.21 RWE Outperform
13.01.21 KION GROUP kaufen
13.01.21 alstria office REIT-AG Hold
13.01.21 Software add
13.01.21 Lufthansa Neutral
13.01.21 easyJet Neutral
13.01.21 Air France-KLM Sell
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Neutral
13.01.21 ASOS overweight
13.01.21 Ryanair buy
13.01.21 TeamViewer buy
13.01.21 Deutsche Börse Hold
13.01.21 Nordex Hold
13.01.21 Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
13.01.21 Deutsche Post kaufen
13.01.21 Software Hold
13.01.21 Orange buy
13.01.21 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
13.01.21 Carrefour buy
13.01.21 Vossloh kaufen
13.01.21 Deutsche Post kaufen
13.01.21 AXA overweight
13.01.21 Zurich Insurance overweight
13.01.21 ASOS Outperform
13.01.21 NORMA Group buy
13.01.21 Carrefour Neutral
13.01.21 Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting) Conviction Buy List

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Das sind die teuersten Filmproduktionen der Welt
Das sind die teuersten Kinofilme der US-amerikanischen Filmbranche
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Demokraten planen ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren gegen Donald Trump. Macht dies Ihrer Meinung nach noch Sinn?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen