  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Neu: Nutzen Sie neue Funktionen auf finanzen.net als Erstes - hier informieren!-w-

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

81,60EUR
+0,08EUR
+0,10%
14:45:02
STU
84,16EUR
+12,84EUR
+18,00%
11.05.2022
GVIE

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
12.05.2022 14:16

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Aktie der Online-Apotheke Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 138 Euro belassen. Die in Branchenmedien genannten Zeitpunkte für den möglichen Beginn der Pflichteinführung des elektronischen Rezepts entsprächen seinen Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Zeitplan könnte bei einer außerordentlichen Gesellschafterversammlung der Nationalen Agentur für Digitale Medizin (Gematik) am 30. Mai bestätigt werden, was der nächste Kurstreiber für die Aktie wäre. Wegen der stärkeren Bilanz bevorzugt Sieber weiterhin Shop Apotheke gegenüber Konkurrent Zur Rose./gl/mis

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SH5FMS 4,74
1,81
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SH6480 6,76
1,22
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SH5FMS, SH6480. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.05.2022 / 21:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2022 / 04:00 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
138,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
84,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
63,97%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
81,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69,12%
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
126,88 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

14:16 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
09:46 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
11.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
10.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
09.05.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- Varta mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus
STMicroelectronics rechnet mit starkem Wachstum. ProSiebenSat.1 wächst dank höherer Werbeerlöse. GRENKE kann Gewinn kräftig steigern. Merck KGaA konkretisiert Prognose. United Internet und 1&1 mit deutlich besserem Gewinn. Eckert & Ziegler sieht sich auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen. Telefonica verdient operativ mehr als gedacht. HeidelbergCement schlägt Erwartungen.
07:13 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- Varta mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX setzt Erholung fort - Bayer sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
11.05.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Jefferies bleibt nach Vortagesverlusten entspannt (dpa-afx)
11.05.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Saudi Aramco ist wertvollstes Unternehmen -- E.ON mit Gewinnrückgang -- Bayer, NEL, thyssenkrupp, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: 13.350 DAX Punkte könnten das Zwischentief gewesen sein - Aktien im Fokus: Shop Apotheke und thyssenkrupp (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholt - Aber unter Tageshochs (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX erholt - "Stunde der Schnäppchenjäger" (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose massiv unter Druck - die Gründe (Börse Online)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- Varta mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus
STMicroelectronics rechnet mit starkem Wachstum. ProSiebenSat.1 wächst dank höherer Werbeerlöse. GRENKE kann Gewinn kräftig steigern. Merck KGaA konkretisiert Prognose. United Internet und 1&1 mit deutlich besserem Gewinn. Eckert & Ziegler sieht sich auf Kurs zu Jahreszielen. Telefonica verdient operativ mehr als gedacht. HeidelbergCement schlägt Erwartungen.
07:13 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sehr schwach -- Commerzbank-Gewinn höher als gedacht -- Varta mit Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang -- RWE verdient mehr -- Siemens, Allianz, Rivian, Disney, Beyond Meat im Fokus (finanzen.net)
11.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX setzt Erholung fort - Bayer sehr schwach (Dow Jones)
11.05.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Jefferies bleibt nach Vortagesverlusten entspannt (dpa-afx)
11.05.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt weit im Plus -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Saudi Aramco ist wertvollstes Unternehmen -- E.ON mit Gewinnrückgang -- Bayer, NEL, thyssenkrupp, Conti im Fokus (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: 13.350 DAX Punkte könnten das Zwischentief gewesen sein - Aktien im Fokus: Shop Apotheke und thyssenkrupp (finanzen.net)
10.05.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erholt - Aber unter Tageshochs (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX erholt - "Stunde der Schnäppchenjäger" (Dow Jones)
10.05.22
Shop Apotheke und Zur Rose massiv unter Druck - die Gründe (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+55,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,48%
Ø Kursziel: 126,88
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
180
200
Warburg Research
144,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
201,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
138,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +55,48%
Ø Kursziel: 126,88
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:58 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
13:48 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
13:48 Uhr RWE Outperform
13:47 Uhr EVOTEC Hold
13:47 Uhr SAP Buy
13:46 Uhr SAP Buy
13:37 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
13:33 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
13:31 Uhr Instone Real Estate Group Buy
13:31 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
13:31 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy
13:30 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
13:29 Uhr UBS Buy
13:28 Uhr SYNLAB Neutral
13:25 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
13:25 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
13:25 Uhr 1&1 Neutral
13:24 Uhr E.ON Buy
13:24 Uhr TUI Market-Perform
13:24 Uhr E.ON Neutral
13:24 Uhr Allianz Buy
13:23 Uhr Evonik Halten
13:23 Uhr United Internet Neutral
13:23 Uhr Brenntag Buy
13:22 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
13:22 Uhr 1&1 Overweight
13:22 Uhr Zurich Insurance Neutral
13:22 Uhr United Internet Overweight
13:21 Uhr GRENKE Buy
13:21 Uhr Allianz Buy
13:21 Uhr RWE Overweight
13:20 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
13:20 Uhr Commerzbank Equal Weight
13:19 Uhr Siemens Underweight
13:18 Uhr Merck Overweight
13:17 Uhr Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
13:17 Uhr Siemens Market-Perform
13:16 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
13:16 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
13:11 Uhr Brenntag Buy
13:07 Uhr United Internet Buy
13:05 Uhr Ströer Buy
12:49 Uhr Siemens Buy
12:49 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
12:47 Uhr Merck Sell
12:46 Uhr RWE Conviction Buy List
12:41 Uhr Infineon Buy
12:40 Uhr SAP Buy
12:39 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
12:35 Uhr Salzgitter Neutral

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie beurteilen Sie das Vorgehen der Bundesregierung im Ukraine-Konflikt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen