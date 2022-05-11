|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
138,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
84,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,97%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
81,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
69,12%
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
126,88 €
|14:16 Uhr
|11.01.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21.12.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|25.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.03.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|18.02.22
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|03.11.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07.07.21
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Hold
|Warburg Research
|13:58 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|13:48 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|13:48 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|13:47 Uhr
|EVOTEC Hold
|13:47 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|13:46 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|13:37 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|13:33 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|13:31 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|13:31 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|13:30 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
|13:29 Uhr
|UBS Buy
|13:28 Uhr
|SYNLAB Neutral
|13:25 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Neutral
|13:25 Uhr
|Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
|13:25 Uhr
|1&1 Neutral
|13:24 Uhr
|E.ON Buy
|13:24 Uhr
|TUI Market-Perform
|13:24 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|13:24 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|13:23 Uhr
|Evonik Halten
|13:23 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|13:23 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|13:22 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|13:22 Uhr
|1&1 Overweight
|13:22 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance Neutral
|13:22 Uhr
|United Internet Overweight
|13:21 Uhr
|GRENKE Buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Allianz Buy
|13:21 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|13:20 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Neutral
|13:20 Uhr
|Commerzbank Equal Weight
|13:19 Uhr
|Siemens Underweight
|13:18 Uhr
|Merck Overweight
|13:17 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Siemens Market-Perform
|13:16 Uhr
|EVOTEC Buy
|13:16 Uhr
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media Equal Weight
|13:11 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|13:07 Uhr
|United Internet Buy
|13:05 Uhr
|Ströer Buy
|12:49 Uhr
|Siemens Buy
|12:49 Uhr
|Commerzbank Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|Merck Sell
|12:46 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|12:41 Uhr
|Infineon Buy
|12:40 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|12:39 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|12:35 Uhr
|Salzgitter Neutral
