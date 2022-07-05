  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Neu: Nutzen Sie neue Funktionen auf finanzen.net als Erstes - hier informieren!

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

94,82EUR
+6,26EUR
+7,07%
10:15:02
STU
86,32EUR
+10,68EUR
+14,12%
05.07.2022
CHX

WKN: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
06.07.2022 10:06

Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight (Barclays Capital)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Shop Apotheke auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des zweiten Quartals habe leicht unter seinen Erwartungen gelegen, schrieb Analyst Otto Sieber am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion. Er sieht jedoch auch einige positive Aspekte wie die bestätigten Jahresziele und die jüngste Beschleunigung beim E-Rezept./ag/gl

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN08SQ 4,49
2,08
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Shop Apotheke Europe
Long
 SN4JH2 8,18
1,15
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SN08SQ, SN4JH2. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 06:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 06:57 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight

Unternehmen:
Shop Apotheke Europe NV		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
135,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
86,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
56,39%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
94,82 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
42,38%
Analyst Name:
Otto Sieber 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
124,67 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

10:06 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight Barclays Capital
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Baader Bank
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Warburg Research
05.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.07.22 Shop Apotheke Europe NV Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Shop Apotheke Europe NV

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung. Ben & Jerry's verklagt Unilever wegen Israel-Verkauf. Nordea steigt möglicherweise in EURO STOXX 50 auf. Binance und Cristiano Ronaldo bringen gemeinsame NFT-Kollektionen heraus. AR bietet laut Apple-CEO Tim Cook enorme Möglichkeiten. Experte sieht bei Tesla-Aktie attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt für Langzeitinvestoren. Anlageprofi Jim Cramer: Eine "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" ist möglich.
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung. Ben & Jerry's verklagt Unilever wegen Israel-Verkauf. Nordea steigt möglicherweise in EURO STOXX 50 auf. Binance und Cristiano Ronaldo bringen gemeinsame NFT-Kollektionen heraus. AR bietet laut Apple-CEO Tim Cook enorme Möglichkeiten. Experte sieht bei Tesla-Aktie attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt für Langzeitinvestoren. Anlageprofi Jim Cramer: Eine "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" ist möglich.
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Fester - Shop Apotheke nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung. Ben & Jerry's verklagt Unilever wegen Israel-Verkauf. Nordea steigt möglicherweise in EURO STOXX 50 auf. Binance und Cristiano Ronaldo bringen gemeinsame NFT-Kollektionen heraus. AR bietet laut Apple-CEO Tim Cook enorme Möglichkeiten. Experte sieht bei Tesla-Aktie attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt für Langzeitinvestoren. Anlageprofi Jim Cramer: Eine "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" ist möglich.
06:50 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus
Neuartige Blutkrebs-Therapie von Roche bekommt beschleunigte FDA-Überprüfung. Ben & Jerry's verklagt Unilever wegen Israel-Verkauf. Nordea steigt möglicherweise in EURO STOXX 50 auf. Binance und Cristiano Ronaldo bringen gemeinsame NFT-Kollektionen heraus. AR bietet laut Apple-CEO Tim Cook enorme Möglichkeiten. Experte sieht bei Tesla-Aktie attraktiven Einstiegszeitpunkt für Langzeitinvestoren. Anlageprofi Jim Cramer: Eine "Hausse innerhalb eines Bärenmarktes" ist möglich.
06:50 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen von Rezessionssorgen belastet -- S&P reduziert Bonitätsausblick von Uniper und Fortum auf negativ -- VW, EVOTEC, AUTO1 im Fokus (finanzen.net)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Neue Jahrestiefs - Panikverkäufe bei Einzeltiteln (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
XETRA-SCHLUSS/Neues DAX-Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in der 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
Shop Apotheke-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Kräftiges Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX mit neuem Jahrestief - Panikverkäufe in 2. Reihe (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Drohende Gaskrise drückt DAX ins Minus (Dow Jones)
05.07.22
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Ermutigendes Wachstum treibt Shop Apotheke an (dpa-afx)
05.07.22
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke mit deutlichem Umsatzplus - Aktie legt kräftig zu (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Newsmehr Shop Apotheke Europe NV News
RSS Feed
Shop Apotheke Europe NV zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Shop Apotheke Europe NV Aktie

+31,48%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,48%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
60
80
100
120
140
160
Warburg Research
125,00 €
Baader Bank
110,00 €
Barclays Capital
135,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
125,00 €
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
80,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
160,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
70,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
147,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
170,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,48%
Ø Kursziel: 124,67
alle Shop Apotheke Europe NV Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

09:19 Uhr Shop Apotheke Europe NV Overweight
09:03 Uhr BP Buy
09:00 Uhr Fraport Neutral
08:57 Uhr Ryanair Buy
08:57 Uhr easyJet Buy
08:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
08:55 Uhr KION GROUP Hold
08:55 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
08:54 Uhr Air France-KLM Neutral
08:52 Uhr adidas Sell
08:49 Uhr Lufthansa Neutral
08:26 Uhr TeamViewer Equal Weight
08:25 Uhr Nemetschek Equal Weight
08:12 Uhr Software Underweight
08:05 Uhr Valeo SA Equal Weight
08:04 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Sell
08:01 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) Overweight
08:00 Uhr Continental Equal Weight
07:52 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Sector Perform
07:52 Uhr UBS Outperform
07:50 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underperform
07:36 Uhr Deutsche Bank Sector Perform
07:25 Uhr SAP Equal Weight
07:24 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
07:24 Uhr UBS Buy
06:53 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Overweight
06:52 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
06:42 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
06:42 Uhr Unilever Underweight
06:41 Uhr Evonik Hold
06:34 Uhr GEA Neutral
06:32 Uhr LOréal Overweight
06:31 Uhr Henkel vz. Neutral
06:31 Uhr Beiersdorf Neutral
06:29 Uhr Symrise Neutral
06:28 Uhr Danone Overweight
05.07.22 Valeo SA Buy
05.07.22 Kone Sell
05.07.22 Volvo (B) Buy
05.07.22 Uniper Sector Perform
05.07.22 BBVA Outperform
05.07.22 Evonik Add
05.07.22 Südzucker Halten
05.07.22 Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
05.07.22 Vantage Towers Hold
05.07.22 Telefonica Deutschland Sell
05.07.22 freenet Buy
05.07.22 Rheinmetall Buy
05.07.22 Henkel vz. Hold
05.07.22 Air Liquide Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 26 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Was schätzen Sie - wie hoch ist der Volumenanteil an Wertpapieren in ihrem Depot, die Nachhaltigkeitsziele verfolgen bzw. Nachhaltigkeitsmerkmale aufweisen? (Ökologische Nachhaltigkeit, Soziale Nachhaltigkeit und / oder gute Unternehmensführung betreffend)

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen